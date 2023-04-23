Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Richie wore three custom Chanel dresses for her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge this weekend.

The daughter of music superstar Lionel Richie married Grainge on Saturday (22 April) at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

Sister Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton were among those who attended the couple’s nuptials in the south of France.

The news was confirmed by Vogue in a report that included details of her all-Chanel wedding wardrobe – including a short dress inspired by the one worn by Claudia Schiffer during a runway show in 1993.

Sofia told the magazine the structured dress — adorned with the Chanel camillia – is “like my little girl dream”.

The 24-year-old model added: “And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer’s runway dress is iconic and dope.”

Sofia wore the Schiffer look for her after-party, telling Vogue that she chose it because she can “dance” and “move” in it.

For their rehearsal dinner on Friday (21 April), Richie wore a long-sleeved, beaded dress, which she described as “an art piece”.

For the wedding ceremony, the model picked an iridescent, white sequinned gown with a criss-cross neckline and train – a twist on a look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.

“I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad,” Richie said of the outfit.

The wedding dress also included thoughtful details. Sofia and Grainge’s initials were sewn on the inside using blue thread for the bride’s “something blue”. The dress is representative of Sofia and Grainge’s connection, and features two separate heart embellishments facing each other.

Sofia told Vogue that she wanted her clean and simple beauty looks for the wedding to be “feel timeless” and not like “a glamazon”.

Ahead of her wedding weekend, the social media personality made her debut on TikTok on Thursday (20 April) with her new married name.

She told her followers that she had arrived in Antibes and needed help picking a “dinner outfit” before modelling a blue halter-neck dress and jewellery.

Sofia has since been sharing Instagram Stories and TikToks, documenting her marriage to Grainge.

The couple were friends before they began dating in April 2021, and announced their engagement one year later. Sofia shared pictures of Grainge’s proposal on Instagram with the caption: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Earlier this month, Sofia announced she had converted to Judaism ahead of the nuptials, describing the day as “magical”.