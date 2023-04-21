‘Thousands of women thirst over my husband every day – and I love it’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wife has revealed that she doesn't mind sharing her husband with thousands of women online who constantly thirst over him – and says it’s a “huge compliment”.

Rachel Casillas, 33 and her husband Antonio, 35, from Utah, US, post videos about their life on their joint TikTok account, where they have 120,000 followers and 5.1 million likes across their videos.

The married couple, who have four kids together, Akiah, 13, Knox, 11, Bodie, eight, and Mia, one, typically share clips of their family life but now and again, Rachel will tease "hot" videos of her husband to the world.

And women certainly love it.

Since doing this, Antonio has been branded "TikTok's husband" and people can't seem to get enough of him and his wife Rachel doesn't mind the attention at all.

"I definitely knew that people would find him just as attractive as I did,” the stay-at-home mum, told http://NeedToKnow.co.uk .

"So I wasn't surprised by all the comments that people leave on our videos and posts.

"They don't bother me much. It's just one of those things where you do have to just laugh or take it as a compliment.

"It's always nice to know that you married a genuinely good-hearted person that has the looks to match it.

"He's handsome, sweet, kind, hardworking and such an amazing husband and dad."

In one of the videos, Antonio can be seen on the family's farm feeding some piglets – leaving TikTokers hot under the collar.

(Jam Press/@casicrew06)

Yvonne said: "May I please have a CRUSH on your husband ?? DAMN."

Amanda wrote: "Sis your husband is fine!! You go, girl!!"

Mkay commented: "Does he have a brother? Or maybe father that’s single? I’m 50 lol"

Someone else said: "Seems he's extremely good at making tongues wag."

Gara added: "Lord have mercy."

Tina wrote: 'Good God! You got a fine husband!"

Another user said: "Yes he’s extremely super hot my goodness."

(Jam Press/@casicrew06)

Surprisingly, despite all the positive praise online, Rachel says that Antonio thinks he is just an "average guy".

She said: "I've had people stop him and ask if they could take pictures with him.

“We think it's hilarious.

"He is such a humble guy. He thinks he's just an average guy so he thinks it's funnier than anything.

"But we all know that there's nothing average about him, and he is all mine!

“I really am lucky to have him."

Sadly, however, the couple have received some negative comments too but simply choose to ignore it.

(Jam Press/@casicrew06)

She added: "I think when you post and put yourself out there, you're always going to get a few people that show up that are opinionated and like to find the negative in things where there isn't any.

"Luckily, we're both pretty good at not caring too much about that and choose to focus on all the love and support people have for the content we share and for us as a couple and our family.

"A lot of people think we're 'into ourselves' but that's not the case.

"Just definitely head over heels still in love with each other.

"So I'm going to keep posting about it and let everyone know how important it is to still find those qualities within your partner that give you those butterflies long after you're married.

"Date your spouse. Have fun with each other, laugh together, spend time as a family making memories and enjoy the life you have.

"I don't take it all for granted.

“I am blessed.”