The Prince of Wales may have proven he can work as a front-of-house staff, but might fall short as a cocktail connossieur.

On Thursday (20 April), Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited an Indian street food restaurant in Birmingham.

While the royal couple were there, William took a booking for two diners at the Indian Streatery restaurant in Bennetts Hill, Birmingham.

The customers who rang the restaurant said it was “a very nice surprise” to see the Prince and Princess there, and they had “no idea” it was William who took the call.

However, when asked by the restaurant’s general manager Dhiraj Sharma what he would name a cocktail inspired by his wife, William appeared clueless.

The menu at Indian Streatery includes cocktails named after each family member behind the establishment.

But William told Sharma he preferred vodka and liked a Kamikaze cocktail – which contains vodka, triple sec and lime juice – and dubiously described the drink as “silent but deadly”.

“Silent but deadly” is a phrase usually used to describe breaking wind in a way that makes no sound but emits a rather unappealing smell.

It is also the title of a 2011 Canadian horror-comedy film starring Kim Poirier, Jason Mewes and William Sadler.

Kate, on the other hand, made no such confusing comments and simply said: “I quite like tequila.”

The couple made two stops in Birmingham, with their second in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

William and Kate visited The Rectory bar and tried their hands at darts. They spoke to local business owners and workers from the city’s creative industries sector, as well as to Birmingham-born Alison Hammond.

Their visit comes ahead of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The Prince and Princess are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the newly crowned King and Queen following the ceremony, where their eldest son Prince George will take on the role of Page of Honour.