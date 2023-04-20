King Charles news – latest: Duchess of York says Prince Andrew needs to ‘get on’ and ‘rebuild’ his life
Reports suggest that King Charles III is using the 6 May coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
Sarah Ferguson has said that the spotlight needs to “come off” Prince Andrew in order for him to “rebuild” his life.
Fergie, who still lives with Prince Andrew and is very close to him even though they divorced in 1996, said in a new interview that he is a very “good” and “kind” man and a “very good grandfather”.
Meanwhile, commentators have claimed that the King has handed Harry and Meghan an “olive branch” by including them in the official souvenir programme for the coronation.
A family portrait from 2018 is featured in the souvenir offering, showing Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, their three children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The photograph was taken on King Charles’s 70th birthday.
Some reports have suggested that the inclusion of the photo is a way for Charles to “mend” relations with the pair, as their rift with the royal family continues. Buckingham Palace announced last week that Harry will be attending the ceremony on 6 May, after months of speculation over his presence. Meghan will remain in California with their children.
Camilla will be ‘nervous’ and ‘terrified’ on coronation day, her former butler predicts
Although King Charles III has been preparing for his coronation his entire life, Queen Consort Camilla’s trajectory has been rather different.
Because her life has taken such a different turn, the couple’s former butler has predicted that Camilla will be “nervous” on the day both she and the King are crowned.
Camilla will be ‘nervous’ and ‘terrified’ on coronation, her former butler predicts
The Queen Consort would rather do ‘something different’ but will be there ‘to support’ Charles
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’, report claims
King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.
Sources have told The Telegraph that the King is using the coronation to “mend” family divisions, including bringing Andrew, the Duke of York in “from the cold”.
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’
The disgraced Prince Andrew has reportedly ‘refused’ King Charles’s order to leave Royal Lodge
Calligraphers hand-finish personalised invitations to King’s coronation
Calligraphers have been carefully putting the finishing touches to the personalised invitations for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Images released on the royal family’s official social media accounts show the names of recipients being transcribed by hand in “New Royal Blue” ink on the large, intricately-decorated invitations for the 6 May ceremony.
Among the invites pictured on the royal family’s Instagram account was one for Max Woosey, dubbed “the boy in the tent”, who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years.
His invitation was jointly addressed to his father Mark, who is accompanying him.
Calligraphers hand-finish personalised invitations to King’s coronation
A small team of calligraphers are using traditional italic dip pens and bespoke mixed inks to write in the names of the 2,000 recipients
Lionel Richie shares most important lesson he’s learned about royal protocol ahead of King’s coronation
Lionel Richie has shared the most important lesson he learned about royal protocol ahead of his performance at King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The singer spoke about the upcoming coronation concert during a recent interview with E! News at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday. When asked if he’s “well-versed” about the different rules within the British monarchy, Richie noted that this isn’t his first time around the royals, but there are still things for him to learn about royal protocol.
One thing that he’s always remembered was: “Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma’am, forget everything else. Just remember sir and ma’am, and you kind of walk your way through.”
Amber Raiken reports:
Lionel Richie shares important lesson he learnt about royal protocol
‘Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma’am,’ the singer said about the coronation
King Charles ‘asked Katy Perry for selfie’ on behalf of private secretary
King Charles III “asked” Katy Perry to take a selfie with a member of his staff when they first met.
After the King’s former deputy private secretary, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, admitted to the King that his children “love” the singer, Charles decided to ask Perry on Furssedonn-Wood’s behalf.
It comes as Buckingham Palace announced that Katy Perry will be performing at the King’s coronation concert on 7 May.
The “I Kissed a Girl” singer will be joined by Take That and Lionel Ritchie, who were all announced as headliners for the coronation concert on Friday (14 April).
King Charles ‘asked Katy Perry for selfie’ on behalf of private secretary
The ‘Roar’ singer and the King first met in 2019
Why Kate Middleton ‘resents’ Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert
Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Meghan Markle for causing her to miss Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments, according to the author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson, who is the author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, made new claims about the late monarch’s family during a recent interview with Australian publication The Daily Telegraph. He noted that before the Queen died at her home in Scotland in September, immediate members of her family rushed to the city to see her.
Why Kate Middleton ‘resents’ Meghan Markle
The Princess of Wales was reportedly asked not to go to Scotland in as the Queen lay dying so it was ‘fairer on Meghan’
Coronation 2023: King Charles to swap royal robes for simple white shirt during anointment ceremony
The moment King Charles III is anointed during his coronation on 6 May will be one of “stillness and simplicity”, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.
In his foreword for the official coronation souvenir programme, Justin Welby said the sacred ceremony will be “the only part of the ceremony the public will not see”.
He wrote of the “magnificence and pomp” of the historic occasion – Britain’s first coronation since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 – but added: “In the midst of this glorious spectacle is a moment of stillness and simplicity.
King Charles to swap royal robes for simple white shirt during anointment ceremony
The King’s anointing ceremony will be shielded from public view
Coronation Concert: Everything you need to know about King Charles’s musical celebration
King Charles III’s coronation is almost upon us, with a Bank Holiday weekend full of celebrations fast approaching.
The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following evening on Sunday 7 May.
Staged at Windsor Castle and broadcast across the BBC, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among musical acts to perform
Media scrutiny played into Meghan’s decision not to attend coronation, report says
The Duchess of Sussex’s decision not to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla was influenced by potential media scrutiny, it has been claimed.
A source close to the Sussexes has claimed that Meghan “wants to be there to support” the King, but “the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support” from the media and the public.
