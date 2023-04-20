✕ Close Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson explains why she won't attend King Charles coronation

Sarah Ferguson has said that the spotlight needs to “come off” Prince Andrew in order for him to “rebuild” his life.

Fergie, who still lives with Prince Andrew and is very close to him even though they divorced in 1996, said in a new interview that he is a very “good” and “kind” man and a “very good grandfather”.

Meanwhile, commentators have claimed that the King has handed Harry and Meghan an “olive branch” by including them in the official souvenir programme for the coronation.

A family portrait from 2018 is featured in the souvenir offering, showing Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, their three children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The photograph was taken on King Charles’s 70th birthday.

Some reports have suggested that the inclusion of the photo is a way for Charles to “mend” relations with the pair, as their rift with the royal family continues. Buckingham Palace announced last week that Harry will be attending the ceremony on 6 May, after months of speculation over his presence. Meghan will remain in California with their children.