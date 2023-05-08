✕ Close Prince William pays tribute to King Charles in touching coronation concert speech

The Prince of Wales paid a touching tribute to his father at an extravagant concert held to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” said Prince William, before praising the King’s dedication to the crown, as well as his environmental and charity work.

The heir to the throne took to the stage in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle, ahead of a line-up of performers including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.

A medley of theatre, ballet, theatre and arts performances also took place, featuring new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa in an interpretation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Festivities began at 8pm and lasted until just after 10pm, and were staged the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property. Those not at Windsor Castle were able to watch the concert live on BBC One.

