Princess Charlotte had the sweetest reaction after realising her father, the Prince of Wales, was on stage during the coronation concert.

The extravagant concert took place on Sunday (7 May) at Windsor Castle in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, one day after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The coronation concert included a star-studded lineup of performers, from Lionel Richie to Katy Perry.

However, it seems that Princess Charlotte was most excited when her father appeared on stage to deliver a speech in front of thousands of concert-goers.

As Prince WIlliam took to the stage to give a touching tribute to his own father, the eight-year royal immediately stopped waving her union jack flag and pointed towards her dad. Charlotte also appeared to inform her older brother Prince George, who was sitting next to her, that William was on stage.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton clapped as William took centre stage. He began his speech by saying, “Good evening Your Majesties,” to cheers from the crowd. While speaking to 20,000 people on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, William took the opportunity to praise King Charles’ dedication to the crown and his environmental and charity work.

He also highlighted the Prince’s Trust, established by his father, which he said “has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.”

The heir to the throne also made a sweet reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, adding: “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

“She would be a very proud mother.”

While Princess Charlotte was excited to see her father on stage, it was a surprise appearance from the Muppets’ Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy that managed to get a giggle out of the young royals. The amusing skit, which saw the Muppet characters asking to be shown their seats in the royal box, prompted smiles and laughter from Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who watched the coronation concert with their parents from the stands.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, was sadly missing from the festivities. Although the five-year-old royal once again stole the show at his grandfather’s coronation on Saturday, it was likely that he was absent from the concert due to its late nature.

The Waleses also captured hearts during the coronation service when Charlotte and Louis were seen holding hands as they entered Westminster Abbey. One fan called the moment “absolutely precious”, while another said: “This is adorable.”

