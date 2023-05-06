Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show at the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III.

On Saturday 6 May, King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned during a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey with their eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, while their eldest son, Prince George, served as Page of Honour for the King.

It appeared Princess Charlotte was on big sister duty throughout the ceremony. As the young royals followed their parents into the abbey, many fans noted the sweet moment when the two siblings linked fingers before taking their front row seats. The brother and sister held hands again as they left the church once the coronation ceremony ended.

Fans instantly took to social media to gush over the sweet sibling moment, as many people also simultaneously applauded Princess Charlotte for reining in her often rambunctious younger brother.

“Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands inside the abbey!” tweeted one royal fan.

“Absolutely precious,” one user replied.

“This is adorable,” agreed someone else.

One Twitter user pointed out: “Best older sister EVER! Leading with a firm, gentle hand! LOVE IT TO BITS!”

“OK, now THAT is proper cuteness overload...mind lost again,” another person wrote.

Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday wearing an ivory silk crepe dress and cape designed by Alexander McQueen, which was accessorised with a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece to match her mother’s. Meanwhile, Prince Louis donned a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic made by Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner. The navy blue ensemble featured embellished lacework on the collar, cuffs, and fronts, along with black slacks complete with a Garter Blue stripe.

Royal watchers also praised Princess Charlotte’s “calm” demeanour, while Louis was once again seen yawning and fidgeting during the early parts of the ceremony. However, he managed a smile even as he struggled to sit still. As the service drew to a close, the royal children sang “God Save The King” as their grandfather walked past.

Prince Louis was the centre of attention once again at his grandfather’s coronation, less than one year after he became an internet sensation during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations last June. Louis kept the crowd entertained at Trooping the Colour on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as he pulled faces and covered his ears during the RAF flypast.

He was also seen kissing his mother on the cheek and bouncing on his grandfather’s knee during the jubilee pageant.

Follow for live updates from the coronation.