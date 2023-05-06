Prince Louis steals hearts as he waves to crowd during coronation procession
The young prince, five, is at the event with his parents, sister and brother
Prince Louis once again stole the show as he was seen waving to royal fans outside his grandfather’s coronation.
The young prince, who recently turned five, stole people’s hearts as travelled to the historic event in a carriage with the Prince and Princess of Wales and his two siblings.
He was later seen yawming as he stood beside his sister, Princess Charlotte, in the Abbey.
Last year at his great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Louis kept the crowd entertained when he appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Today, Louis is sitting in the front row of the abbey with his brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte, as well as their parents.
He did not retire as the service began, as had been expected.
Charlotte, meanwhile, who turned eight this week, was wearing a headpiece which matched her mother’s.
Prince George, a future king, is playing a role in the coronation as a Page of Honour for his grandfather, alongside William, who is next in line to the throne.
He carried corner of the King’s trailing robes as the royal party made its way into Westminster Abbey.
The Duke of Sussex was seated in the third row, two rows behind William, but the Duchess of Sussex has remained at home in the US.
