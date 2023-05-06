Lone Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey for father’s coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Prince Harry stepped into the Abbey without his wife, Meghan Markle, or their two children.

Entering the Abbey at the same time were his cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who are attending the historic ceremony with their husbands.

He has been seated in the third row in the Abbey.

This marks the first time Harry is seeing his father, brother Prince William, and other members of the royal family since he released his memoir Spare in January.

It has been reported that Harry will return to the US almost immediately after the coronation. He arrived in the UK on Friday morning (5 May) on a commercial American Airlines flight.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the duke would be attending the ceremony after weeks of speculation over his presence.

However, the statement added that Meghan would remain in California with Prince Archie, who turns four today, and Princess Lilibet.

It is understood that Harry wishes to return to their home in Montecito as soon as possible to celebrate his son’s birthday.

The Duke of York also arrived at the Abbey alongside Harry and the Princess Royal.

Prince Andrew was booed by members of the public as he was driven down The Mall in a state car.

Neither Andrew nor Harry have a formal role in the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla as they are no longer working royals.

They will also not appear in the procession behind the Golden State Coach that will transport the newly crowned King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace.

According to reports, Harry spent the eve of the coronation at Frogmore Cottage, his and Meghan’s UK residence before they were asked to vacate by the King.