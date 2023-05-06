Prince Andrew booed by crowds as he travels to King’s coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew was booed by members of the public as he was driven down The Mall in a state car.

The Duke of York does not have a formal role in the coronation of his brother, King Charles III, Buckingham Palace confirmed today, but is attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In January 2022, he was stripped of his HRH title after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s. He has vehemently and continuously denied these claims.

Since 2019, the duke has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, he was seen attending Easter service with the King and Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in early April.

Guests began taking their seats at Westminster Abbey early on Saturday morning ahead of the ceremony, with dozens pouring into the church wearing suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals.

Among the star-studded guests are Nick Cave, Dame Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Ant and Dec, and Lionel Richie.

Prince Harry, who is expected to wear a morning suit rather than his military uniform to his father’s coronation, also arrived in the UK a day before the “slimmed-down” affair.

He is expected to wear a morning suit to the ceremony rather than his military uniform, as he is no longer a working royal.

In London, Just Stop Oil and Republic protesters have been arrested by police along the Mall and in Trafalgar Square as officers were also seen confiscating ‘not my king’ placards.