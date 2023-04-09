King Charles, Queen Camilla and senior royals attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have attended the first Easter Sunday service of the new monarch’s reign alongside other senior royals.

The royal family gathered at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday morning (9 April) and enjoyed the bright spring sunshine ahead of the service.

The King and Queen wore matching royal blue outfits, with Charles in a suit and Camilla wearing a long dress.

The Duke of York and the Princess Royal were also in attendance, as were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It marks the first time Louis attended the service. Last year, only George and Charlotte were present.

Kate Middleton wore a marine blue dress and a matching pill-box hat, while the rest of the family wore navy blue outfits. Louis wore bright blue shorts under his navy suit jacket, while Charlotte wore tights in the same shade.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also arrived with their son James, the Earl of Wessex. The family’s titles changed in March, when the King handed his late father’s title to Prince Edward in honour of the late Queen and Prince Philip’s wishes.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, James, Earl of Wessex and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi also attended the service, alongside her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as their daughter Mia and Lena, were also present.

Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall with Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall (via REUTERS)

This year’s Easter service was the royal family’s first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The 15th century chapel is the late Queen’s final resting place. She is buried in the church’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside Philip and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother. Their four names are inscribed on a new black stone slab set in the floor.

Apart from ascending the throne, Charles has also succeeded his mother to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Additional reporting by PA