The star-studded guestlist: Who’s who inside Westminster Abbey

The great and the good are taking their seats for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla as millions across the globe prepare to watch the historic ceremony.

Celebrities, scientists, politicians and other public figures - wearing a colourful array of suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing - were among those seen filing into Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning ahead of the big event.

A delighted looking Dame Emma Thompson was one of the first to arrive for the ceremony. Other stars seen entering the church included TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, actor Stephen Fry, musician Nick Cave and magician Dynamo.

First lady Jill Biden was in attendance, representing the US while her husband President Joe Biden stayed at home. She was joined by her granddaughter Finnegan.

Tory MPs including Andrea Leadsom, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey were also spotted at the church, representing the worlds of politics and public service at the event, which will welcome around 2,000 guests.

The King and Queen will set off on the procession at 10.20am in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach, created in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year on the throne. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey starts at 11am.

Dame Emma Thompson flicks a peace sign (PA)

Dame Emma Thompson gave a peace sign as she arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

And and Dec take their seats ( PA)

TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the abbey just before 9am greeting other guests with waves and smiles. Wearing morning suits, Ant and Dec grinned and said hello as some members of the congregation in the North Transept gave them a cheer.

Katy Perry (Getty Images)

Katy Perry arrives dressed all in pink.

Joanna Lumley (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Joanna Lumley talks with Conservative politicians Mark Harper, Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick.

Therese Coffey walks to Westminster Abbey ( )

Theresa Coffey, the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs arrives wearing a red hat, white blazer and spotted dress.

Ms Coffey, who represents Suffolk Coastal, was previously secretary of state for health and social care, and deputy prime minister, between 6 September 2022 and 25 October 2022.

She was secretary of state at the Department for Work and Pensions between 8 September 2019 and 6 September 2022.

Nick Cave makes his way to the church (PA)

Nick Cave, the Australian singer, arrives for the ceremony. Earlier this week Mr Cave defended himself after a fan questioned his attendance at the coronation, saying he holds “an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals”.

In the latest edition of his self-published Red Hand Files newsletter, where he answers fan-sent questions, the rocker revealed that he has received several hostile messages questioning his supposed support of the monarchy.

“Why the f*** are you going to the King’s coronation?” one asked.

Professor Chris Whitty makes his way towards Westminster Abbey (PA)

Professor Chris Whitty is Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England, the UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser and head of the public health profession. He represents the UK on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

Lionel Richie laughs with fellow guests (Getty Images)

Lionel Richie, the American singer, met the King and Queen and other guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at the first traditional garden party of the King’s reign earlier this week.

Lord Sebastian Coe on his way to see the King and Queen (PA)

Lord Sebastian Coe, the former Olympian, wore a black blazer and grey trousers as he arrived for the event.

Jay Blades talks with a woman near Westminster Abbey (PA)

TV presenter Jay Blades looked suave as he showed up in a suit and cap.

Keir Starmer and Andrew Lloyd Webber talk ahead of the ceremony (PA)

Labour leader Keir Starmer, dressed in black and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, in grey, talk ahead of the ceremony.

Jill and Finnegan Biden (PA)

Jill and Finnegan Biden, daughter of US President Joe, arrive dressed in blue and yellow respectively.

Prince Andrew ( )

A slightly apprehensive-looking Prince Andrew travels by car to the coronation