The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning (5 May), it has been reported.

Prince Harry’s flight from Los Angeles landed at London Heathrow at 11.23am yesterday, according to the Daily Mail. He is attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III, today without his wife, Meghan Markle, or their two children.

This is the first time Harry is seeing his father, brother and other members of the royal family since he published his memoir Spare in January.

It is understood that Harry’s visit to the UK will be a brief one, as he will return to the US just two hours after the ceremony ends in order to celebrate his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

A source previously told PageSix: “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the duke will attend the coronation last month, after weeks of speculation over his and the duchess’s presence.

A statement said that the King was “pleased” to confirm that his youngest son would be at Westminster Abbey to see him being crowned later today.

It continued: “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It has been reported that Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage on Friday night, which would be his last time staying in his and Meghan’s former UK residence after they were asked to vacate the property by the King.

Prince Harry is attending the coronation ceremony this weekend (REUTERS)

Charles’s decision to evict the couple came shortly after the release of Spare, which aired a number of grievances the duke had with the royal family and the press.

Some of the most explosive claims that Harry made in his memoir included an allegation that Prince William physically attacked him, and that Charles was “jealous” of attention received by his brother and Kate Middleton.

This week, the palace confirmed that neither Harry nor the Duke of York will have any formal role at the coronation, as they are not working royals.

Harry and Prince Andrew will also be absent from the grand procession behind the Golden State Coach, which will carry the new King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.