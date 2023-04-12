Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla without his wife, Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duchess of Sussex will instead remain at the couple’s home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the statement said.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news comes after months of speculation as to whether the couple would attend the event, which is taking place on Saturday 6 May.

Following the announcement from the Palace, royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on 6 May) played a factor in the couple’s decision.”

He added: “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Charles and Camilla’s coronation is being held at Westminster Abbey in London, where there are expected to be 2,000 guests in attendance, a stark contrast to the 8,000 guests present at the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Charles will turn 74 years old in November 2022, making him the oldest person to be crowned in British history.

More to follow...