Coronation news – latest: David Dimbleby ‘turns down’ chance to cover King Charles’ event
Charles and Camilla have opted to use a different carriage as they travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey
Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has turned down the chance to play a role in the BBC’s coverage of the King’s coronation, according to reports.
The BBC’s coverage of the 6 May event will be led by Kirsty Young, 54, in a studio outside Buckingham Palace, with Huw Edwards, 61, and Clare Balding, 52, providing commentary.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has unveiled official plans for the “slimmed down” coronation, ahead of the ceremony on 6 May.
The procession route has been revealed and will be noticeably different from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day in 1953.
In comparison to his mother, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s procession is set to stretch just 1.3 miles, a quarter of the length of Elizabeth’s. Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street have been cut out of the new route.
The coronation will be attended by 2,000 guests, marking a departure from the late Queen’s coronation, which saw 8,000 guests present.
Queen Camilla will hold ivory sceptre during coronation ceremony
Queen Camilla will use an ivory sceptre during her and King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May, despite reports suggesting it might be avoided.
The ceremony traditionally features deeply symbolic objects that represent the royal duties and responsibilities of the new monarch and his wife.
It is understood that Camilla will hold a gold sceptre surmounted by a cross and a second staff made of ivory and topped by a dove during the coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The ivory sceptre, which has been used by every Queen Consort at previous coronations since 1685, is part of the crown jewels and regalia held in trust by the monarch for the nation.
Queen Camilla will hold ivory sceptre during coronation ceremony
King Charles’ coronation balcony appearance to include ‘working royals only’
In the past, the royal balcony appearances have featured many members of the royal family as the late Queen Elizabeth II would often have her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren joining her.
But as King Charles has long been an advocate of a slimmed-down monarchy and it is understood that, as he commences his reign, the balcony will hold a much smaller number of royals.
It has been reported that only working members of the royal family will appear on the balcony on the day of the coronation.
Last year, during the late Queen’s balcony appearance for her platinum jubilee, only Charles, Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Waleses’ three children were present.
King Charles' coronation balcony appearance to include 'working royals only'
Harry and Meghan facing ‘time crunch’ to confirm coronation attendance
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon make their decision about attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, it has been reported.
With only a month to go before the coronation ceremony takes place in Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a “time crunch” to confirm their attendance.
It comes after US president Joe Biden informed the King he would not be attending the event, but would send his wife, Jill Biden, to represent the US at the ceremony.
A source was quoted by The Times as saying: “I hear [the Sussexes] are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has.”
In early March, Harry and Meghan indicated that they have received “email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation” but have yet to disclose their decision.
Harry and Meghan facing 'time crunch' to confirm coronation attendance
Sarah Ferguson says parents today would ‘never dream of using the language’ hers used
The Duchess of York has reflected on her childhood and the language used by her parents growing up.
In a new interview, Sarah Ferguson opened up about how her mother, Susan Barrantes, was “a child herself” when she started her family with Ronald Ferguson.
The duchess, 63, recalled how her father “used to call me a sheep’s a***” and her mother would “hit me” if she refused to eat semolina.
Speaking to The Times, Ferguson said: “My mother was a beautiful woman but she was a child herself. She didn’t know how to be a mummy.
“We would never dream now of using the language my parents used on us as children. Dad used to call me a sheep’s a***. If I refused to eat my semolina, Mum would hit me and say she needed to beat the devil out of me.”
Sarah Ferguson says parents today would 'never dream of using the language' hers used
Fans delight in Prince William and George’s identical reactions during Aston Villa game
Fans have pointed out that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was the spitting image of his father while watching Aston Villa’s match against Nottingham Forest.
Father and son were seen in the stands with Villa chief executive Christian Purslow at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday (8 April).
George, nine, has followed in Prince William’s footsteps as an avid fan and supporter of Aston Villa, and cheered them on in the stands.
Fans delight in William and George's twin reactions at Aston Villa game
What is King Charles III’s coronation procession route?
It has been revealed that Charles’ procession will also be quite different from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day.
Elizabeth’s grand procession took two hours and featured tens of thousands of participants, stretching five miles long.
In comparison to his mother, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s procession is set to stretch just 1.3 miles, a quarter of the length of Elizabeth’s.
After the ceremony, they will make their way back to Westminster Abbey via the tried and tested route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.
This is the reverse of their route to the Abbey, but will mean cutting out Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street – the route that Elizabeth took to wave at crowds along the way.
What is King Charles III's coronation procession route?
This is the official Twitter emoji for King Charles’s coronation
Buckingham Palace has revealed an official emoji to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The colourful cartoon motif depicts the 17th century jewelled solid gold St Edward’s Crown with purple velvet cap – the regalia which will be used to crown the King on 6 May.
It is the first emoji created for a British coronation, with the last crowning taking place 70 years ago, before the invention of social media, mobile phones and even the internet.
This is the official Twitter emoji for King Charles's coronation
Prince Harry branded ‘Meghan Markle’s hostage’ by royal aides, author claims
Royal aides allegedly described Prince Harry as “Meghan’s hostage” behind the couple’s back, according to an author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson, author of a new book titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, claimed that the royal aides blamed Meghan Markle for Harry stepping back from his royal duties and moving to California in 2020.
“Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened,” Jobson wrote.
The author also claimed that the aides believed the Duke of Sussex had Stockholm syndrome – when victims empathise with their captors.
“There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known.”
Royal aides branded Prince Harry as 'Meghan Markle's hostage', author claims
Camilla to be crowned Queen at coronation next month, King Charles confirms
Queen Consort Camilla will officially be named Queen Camilla at King Charles III’s coronation next month.
The newly-released invitations for the British monarch’s forthcoming coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
Meredith Clark has the story:
Camilla to be crowned Queen at coronation next month, King Charles confirms
Who is attending King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at their coronation on Saturday 6 May. The couple will be joined by hundreds of guests at Westminster Abbey, including senior members of the royal family, politicians and celebrities. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
While the venue can seat up to 2,200 guests, it is unknown how many invites Buckingham Palace has sent out, and many attendees won’t be confirmed until the actual day of the event.
Here’s who we think might make the list:
All of the celebrities and royals attending King Charles’ coronation
All of the senior royal family members, politicians and celebrities attending Westminster Abbey on 6 May