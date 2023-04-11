✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has turned down the chance to play a role in the BBC’s coverage of the King’s coronation, according to reports.

The BBC’s coverage of the 6 May event will be led by Kirsty Young, 54, in a studio outside Buckingham Palace, with Huw Edwards, 61, and Clare Balding, 52, providing commentary.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has unveiled official plans for the “slimmed down” coronation, ahead of the ceremony on 6 May.

The procession route has been revealed and will be noticeably different from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day in 1953.

In comparison to his mother, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s procession is set to stretch just 1.3 miles, a quarter of the length of Elizabeth’s. Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street have been cut out of the new route.

The coronation will be attended by 2,000 guests, marking a departure from the late Queen’s coronation, which saw 8,000 guests present.