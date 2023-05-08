Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla offered Princess Charlotte a comforting gesture after the eight year old stumbled while curtsying to King Charles III.

On Sunday 7 May, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the coronation concert for the newly crowned King and Queen along with their two eldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight.

Ahead of the star-studded concert, William, Kate and their children greeted the King and Queen with curtsies and bows as the monarch and his wife made their way to their front row seats in the royal box next to the Waleses.

However, after duplicating her mother’s deep curtsy to the King, Charlotte appeared to stumble slightly. The eight year old was seen looking to her father and older brother as she regained her footing. The wobble, which meant Princess Charlotte did not curtsy to Queen Camilla, appeared to be caught by her step-grandmother, who subtly reassured her step-granddaughter with a brief pat on the shoulder as she passed by.

The brief moment did not prevent Charlotte, who wore a white ruffled dress and a black bow, from enjoying herself during the concert as she sat between her mother and father and beside her older brother.

At one point during the celebratory occasion, Charlotte and George could be seen overcome with giggles at the sudden appearance of Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

The eight year old also enjoyed watching her father’s speech during the spectacle, and sang along as Katy Perry performed a number of her hit songs.

Princess Charlotte is no stranger to royal protocol. She was previously captured reminding her older brother to bow during the funeral for late Queen Elizabeth II in September.

During the somber occasion, Charlotte also joined her mother, Meghan Markle and Camilla in performing a deep curtsy as a sign of respect to the late monarch.

As dictated by protocol, all royals are expected to bow or curtsy to the sovereign and his wife, King Charles and Queen Camilla.