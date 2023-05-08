Kate reacts to Prince William’s ‘goofy’ dad joke during coronation concert speech

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton couldn’t help but laugh after her husband the Prince of Wales made the ultimate dad joke during his coronation concert speech.

On Sunday (7 May), an extravagant concert was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation. The star-studded lineup of performers included Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

Taking to the stage in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle’s East Lawn, Prince William made a touching tribute to his father and praised his dedication to the crown, as well as his environmental and charity work.

But before Prince William began his speech, he cracked a “goofy” dad joke that only the father of three could.

“I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long,” he said, referencing Richie’s hit song “All Night Long” that he performed earlier in the evening.

William’s dad joke prompted laughter from the audience, including a few members of the royal family. While King Charles could be seen letting out a chuckle after his son’s joke, cameras also captured the Princess of Wales’ reaction.

The mother of three laughed and shook her head, as royal fans tried to interpret what she said in response to his joke. Some people on Twitter believed the princess could be seen saying, “Oh, go on,” while others thought she said: “Oh, really?”

“Prince William nailing the dad joke there,” said one fan on Twitter.

“I think she said, ‘Oh good!’ to his goofy dad joke,” another pointed out.

Nevertheless, Prince William continued his speech by saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

He noted the Prince’s Trust, established by his father, which he said “has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.” William also made a sweet reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, adding: “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

“She would be a very proud mother.”

The coronation concert was full of entertaining moments and excited reactions from the royal family. As Prince William took the stage to deliver his speech, cameras caught eight-year-old Princess Charlotte’s surprised reaction when she realised her father was about to say a few words. The Waleses’ only daughter immediately stopped waving her union jack flag and pointed towards her dad upon noticing he was on stage. She even appeared to inform her older brother Prince George, who was sitting next to her, that William was on stage.

The young royals were also seen giggling during the Muppets’ surprise appearance at the coronation concert. The amusing skit, which saw Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy asking to be shown their seats in the royal box, received smiles and laughter from George and Charlotte, as they watched the coronation concert alongside their parents.

The royal family even busted out some never-before-seen dance moves during the coronation concert. Zara and Mike Tindall swayed back and forth as they sang along to Lionel Richie, while Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her dancing skills. Her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, also “boogied” with Zara and Mike Tindall.

The coronation concert was broadcast live on BBC One in the UK at 8pm GMT and on PBS in the US at 3pm EST.

Read The Independent’s four-star review of the coronation concert.