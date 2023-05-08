Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince George and Princess Charlotte didn’t hold back their amusement on Sunday when Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert.

On Sunday 7 May, the two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the concert on the lawn of Windsor Castle with their parents.

As George, nine, and Charlotte, eight, watched the lineup of star-studded performances from the front row of the royal box, where they were joined by the King and Queen, they were seen enjoying themselves at the surprise appearances of Miss Piggy and Kermit, who joined host Hugh Bonneville.

The amusing skit, which saw the Muppet characters asking to be shown their seats in the royal box, prompted smiles and laughter from George and his younger sister.

Even King Charles was entertained by the sudden appearance of Miss Piggy and Kermit, with the camera capturing the monarch’s amusement as the Muppets continued to insist they were seated alongside the royals.

At one point during the concert, a joyous Prince William could be seen directing his eldest son’s attention to the stage, with both pictured grinning widely.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The Wales family was not joined by its youngest member, Prince Louis, five, who likely skipped the concert due to the late nature of the show.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child was in attendance at the coronation of his grandfather on Saturday 6 May, where he became a standout feature of the ceremony due to his amusing reactions.

