The adorable prince who reinvented the royal wave... how Louis stole the show again
The five-year-old prince stole hearts as he waved to royal fans outside the Palace
Prince Louis may only be five years old, but he’s already perfected the art of an iconic balcony moment.
The young prince, who hit the headlines last year when he kept the crowd entertained at his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, once again stole the show with an adorable double handed wave when he appeared on the Palace balcony after his grandfather’s crowning moment.
Charles and Camilla were joined by family members - including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal – as they stepped out into the rain at 2.25pm.
As they lined up in front of crowds on the Mall, and the sound of cheers swelled, Louis offered back a sweet two-handed wave.
He also gestured expressively into the crowd, before pointing and appearing to say: “Look over there!”
The adorable moment came after the young prince had captured hearts by fidgeteing, yawning and singing his way through his grandfather’s coronation.
On his way to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, he had waved to royal fans from inside the carriage and pressed his face against the window.
He was then seen yawning widely as he waited outside the Abbey. Once inside, and seated next to his family, he stared and pointed towards the ceiling, as his sister, Princess Charlotte, leant in to see what he was gesturing at.
His mother Kate affectionately smiled down at her youngest son as he struggled to stay still, and again yawned.
In another sweet moment, Louis held hands with Charlotte as they walked into the Abbey. The siblings were later seen looking at one another and appearing to have a chat as they sat side-by-side.
Louis was initially seated in the front row with Charlotte and his parents.
Shortly afterwards, television footage showed he was no longer sitting in the row. He briefly disappeared, with plans always in place for him to leave the service at some point.
However, he returned for the national anthem at the end of the service and the procession out of the abbey. Footage showed him singing “God Save the King”.
He and Charlotte then held hands again as they left the Abbey, before meeting up with his brother George.
Charlotte, meanwhile, who turned eight this week, was wearing a headpiece which matched her mother’s.
Prince George, a future king, was a page of honour for his grandfather.
He carried a corner of the King’s trailing robes as the royal party made its way into Westminster Abbey.
The Duke of Sussex was seated in the third row, two rows behind William, but the Duchess of Sussex has remained at home in the US.
Louis was smartly decked out in a Hainsworth garter blue doeskin tunic with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.
The youngster’s leg garment was black, complete with garter blue stripe.
Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini-me version of her mother’s outfit. Kate stepped out in regal robes, wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.
Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe, and a similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.
Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.
He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan”, the late Queen, told him what was happening.
The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather, Charles, during the jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.
He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show last year.
In a personal tweet thanking those who turned out in 2022, William and Kate wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especiallyLouis… ”
