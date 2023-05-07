Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Louis may only be five years old, but he’s already perfected the art of an iconic balcony moment.

The young prince, who hit the headlines last year when he kept the crowd entertained at his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, once again stole the show with an adorable double handed wave when he appeared on the Palace balcony after his grandfather’s crowning moment.

Charles and Camilla were joined by family members - including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal – as they stepped out into the rain at 2.25pm.

As they lined up in front of crowds on the Mall, and the sound of cheers swelled, Louis offered back a sweet two-handed wave.

Prince Louis, five, gives an adorable two-handed wave to the crowds lining the Mall (PA)

The expressive youngster was also seen chatting excitedly during the balcony moment (Getty Images)

He also gestured expressively into the crowd, before pointing and appearing to say: “Look over there!”

The adorable moment came after the young prince had captured hearts by fidgeteing, yawning and singing his way through his grandfather’s coronation.

On his way to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, he had waved to royal fans from inside the carriage and pressed his face against the window.

He was then seen yawning widely as he waited outside the Abbey. Once inside, and seated next to his family, he stared and pointed towards the ceiling, as his sister, Princess Charlotte, leant in to see what he was gesturing at.

His mother Kate affectionately smiled down at her youngest son as he struggled to stay still, and again yawned.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey (Reuters)

In another sweet moment, Louis held hands with Charlotte as they walked into the Abbey. The siblings were later seen looking at one another and appearing to have a chat as they sat side-by-side.

Louis was initially seated in the front row with Charlotte and his parents.

Inside the Abbey, Prince Louis was seen staring towards the ceiling (PA)

Shortly afterwards, television footage showed he was no longer sitting in the row. He briefly disappeared, with plans always in place for him to leave the service at some point.

However, he returned for the national anthem at the end of the service and the procession out of the abbey. Footage showed him singing “God Save the King”.

Prince Louis yawns as he stands with his sister, Princess Charlotte (PA)

He and Charlotte then held hands again as they left the Abbey, before meeting up with his brother George.

Charlotte, meanwhile, who turned eight this week, was wearing a headpiece which matched her mother’s.

The young prince waves at the coronation crowd as he travels to Westminster Abbey (BBC)

Prince George, a future king, was a page of honour for his grandfather.

He carried a corner of the King’s trailing robes as the royal party made its way into Westminster Abbey.

Louis and Charlotte hold hands ahead of the coronation ceremony (Reuters)

The Duke of Sussex was seated in the third row, two rows behind William, but the Duchess of Sussex has remained at home in the US.

Louis was smartly decked out in a Hainsworth garter blue doeskin tunic with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car ahead of the coronation (Getty)

The youngster’s leg garment was black, complete with garter blue stripe.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini-me version of her mother’s outfit. Kate stepped out in regal robes, wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Prince George plays a role in the coronation as a page of honour for his grandfather (PA)

Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe, and a similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

William and Kate inside Westminster Abbey (Reuters)

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan”, the late Queen, told him what was happening.

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather, Charles, during the jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

The noise of the planes flying in formation over Buckingham Palace after last year’s Trooping the Colour seemed too much for young Prince Louis (PA)

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show last year.

In a personal tweet thanking those who turned out in 2022, William and Kate wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especiallyLouis… ”