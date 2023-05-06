Coronation – live: King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned today in historic ceremony
King’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry among guests attending ceremony at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal
The coronation of King Charles III is taking place today (Saturday 6 May), during a ceremony that will also see his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, crowned Queen.
Ahead of the coronation, the King, along with Prince William and Kate, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales later met with guests including Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, and US First Lady Jill Biden, who was joined by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, during an evening reception at the Palace.
Prince Harry, who is expected to wear a morning suit rather than his military uniform to his father’s coronation, also arrived in the UK a day before the “slimmed-down” affair Saturday, which will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities, attend. The Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who remained in California.
On Thursday, The Independent exclusively revealed that Charles has snubbed Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, from the invitation list.
As for the weather this weekend, forecasts suggest heavy bursts of rain are set to fall during the coronation, with the Met office predicting conditions to be “humid” and wet.
King Charles greets well-wishers along Mall ahead of coronation
King Charles’s dating history – from Camilla Parker Bowles to Princess Diana’s sister
On 9 April 2023, King Charles III and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, celebrated 18 years of marriage.
The pair were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005, following divorces on both sides, to Diana, Princess of Wales, and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively.
But Diana was not the first woman in Charles’s life, as the popular Netflix series The Crown has demonstrated, dramatising the new monarch’s dating history in the lead up to his first marriage.
Full story:
The women King Charles dated before marrying Diana
His Majesty and the Queen Consort have been married for 18 years
From Prince of Wales to King Charles III: The man behind the crown
Ahead of the coronation, Charlotte Cripps talks to royal sources to debunk some bizarre myths about the new king.
Full story:
King Charles uncovered: The real man behind the crown
Ahead of the coronation, Charlotte Cripps talks to royal sources to debunk some bizarre myths about our new monarch, and learn more about the issues he really cares about
Meet the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the King’s coronation
The King and Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation – schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
Prominent among them is Charles’s eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.
The Queen Consort will also have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her trusted friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne – whose roles will be to support her through elements of the service.
Full story:
Meet the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the King’s Coronation
Family friends and close relatives have been chosen for the key supporting roles by Charles and Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla: A timeline of their 50-year relationship
King Charles III is Britain’s new monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September 2022.
Charles’ wife, Camilla, was subsequently named Queen Consort as the couple began a new chapter in a relationship that has spanned more than 50 years.
Having first met in 1970, Charles and Camilla were married 18 years ago at Windsor Guildhall in a low-key ceremony.
Full story:
A timeline of King Charles and Camilla’s 50-year relationship
The story of the couple as they begin a new chapter as Britain’s King and Queen Consort
King Charles III coronation: What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?
What will happen during King Charles’ anointing in coronation ceremony?
All the foreign royals attending King Charles III’s coronation
All the foreign royals attending King Charles III’s coronation
What makes Queen Camilla tick, from crafty ciggies to the Archers
When she is crowned alongside Charles this weekend, the former Duchess of Cornwall will begin a vital role in shaping the modern monarchy. Lucy Pavia gets the inside track on our new queen.
Full story:
What makes Queen Camilla tick, from crafty ciggies to the Archers
When she is crowned alongside Charles this weekend, the former Duchess of Cornwall will begin a vital role in shaping the modern monarchy. Lucy Pavia gets the inside track on our new queen
The royal family tree explained – from King Henry VIII to King Charles III
Full story:
The royal family tree explained
The late Queen Elizabeth II had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren
King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with specific outfit choice for coronation
In previous ceremonies, the King or Queen has traditionally worn silk stockings and breeches. However, recent reports have claimed that King Charles will opt to wear his military uniform instead.
Full story:
King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with coronation outfit
The King is said to have been advised to make a more modern choice for his coronation