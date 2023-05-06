✕ Close King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal

The coronation of King Charles III is taking place today (Saturday 6 May), during a ceremony that will also see his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, crowned Queen.

Ahead of the coronation, the King, along with Prince William and Kate, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales later met with guests including Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, and US First Lady Jill Biden, who was joined by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, during an evening reception at the Palace.

Prince Harry, who is expected to wear a morning suit rather than his military uniform to his father’s coronation, also arrived in the UK a day before the “slimmed-down” affair Saturday, which will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities, attend. The Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who remained in California.

On Thursday, The Independent exclusively revealed that Charles has snubbed Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, from the invitation list.

As for the weather this weekend, forecasts suggest heavy bursts of rain are set to fall during the coronation, with the Met office predicting conditions to be “humid” and wet.