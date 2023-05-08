Coronation – live: William and Kate make unexpected visit to concert queue
‘Excited’ royal fans started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday
The key moments from King Charles’s coronation ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance to Windsor to meet fans congregating for the coronation concert.
Crowds started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday, with many draped in Union flags and wearing Union flag dresses.
William and Kate were seen shaking hands and chatting to revellers, with William telling one group of well-wishers: “Enjoy the concert tonight.”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joining around 20,000 members of the public at the concert in Windsor where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are taking place, with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a big lunch in Cranleigh, while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.
William and Kate sip cocktails with fans on Windsor walkabout
The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped homemade cocktails with royal fans as they soaked up the atmosphere in Windsor ahead of Sunday’s star-studded coronation concert, which starts at 8pm.
William and Kate surprised well-wishers when they went on a 40-minute walkabout in the town’s famous Long Walk, and also came across special coronation ale dedicated to the King.
The unannounced appearance came as Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their coronation on Saturday.
The story behind Camilla’s diamond necklace for the coronation
Queen Camilla wore a stunning piece of jewellery known as the Coronation Necklace to her and King Charles III’s crowning ceremony on Saturday (6 May).
Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside the King wearing the historic piece of jewellery that was worn during coronations in 1902, 1911, 1937 and 1953.
It was previously worn by Camilla’s late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as by Queen Mary before her and Queen Alexandra.
According to the Royal Collection Trust, the diamonds in the coronation necklace come from Queen Victoria’s collection of jewellery.
It features the Lahore Diamond, which was previously on the Timur Ruby Necklace, and is usually worn with diamond earrings that also came from the Timur necklace.
Queen Camilla diamond necklace
Watch: Rishi Sunak hosts Big Lunch at Downing Street to mark King Charles III’s coronation
Watch: Rishi Sunak hosts Big Lunch at Downing Street to mark King’s coronation
Rishi Sunak has hosted a Big Lunch at Downing Street to mark King Charles III’s coronation today (7 May).
From the Grim Reaper to Prince Louis: The breakout stars of the coronation
King Charles III may have been waiting to be crowned monarch his entire life, but there were some unexpected stars at the coronation who stole the limelight.
King Charles had been waiting his whole life to be crowned King, but there were a few stars that stole the show
‘Just ordinary’: Royal fans left surprised by Prince Harry’s Dior coronation suit
Prince Harry wore a bespoke suit designed by Dior to his father’s coronation on Saturday (6 May) and fans have been sharing their thoughts on the look.
6 blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments at the coronation
The coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla came to an end on Saturday 6 May, after a display of grandeur and tradition at Westminster Abbey.
However, there were several moments of levity that many people could’ve missed if they’d simply blinked during the ceremony.
From an unexpected appearance from the “grim reaper” to the Duke of Sussex pulling an awkward face while taking his seat in the Abbey, we’ve rounded up six moments you might have missed.
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte dazzled in matching crystal ‘tiaras’ at coronation
Kate Middleton wowed in a crystal lead embroidery headpiece as she attended the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III on Saturday (6 May).
Princess Charlotte was also dressed in a mini-me version, with her similar crystal headpiece by the same milliner.
Ellie Muir reports.
Kate Middleton tiara
What’s the story behind King Charles’s ‘sausage fingers’?
Fans of the royal family have previously expressed concern for the king over photos in which his fingers appeared excessively red and swollen.
The images have prompted speculation from various members of the medical community, who have suggested the swelling could be caused due to a condition called oedema.
According to the National Health Service (NHS), oedema is characterised by swelling in the arms, hands, ankles, feet, and/or, legs. This swelling is usually caused by a fluid retention in these areas, as per the NHS’ website.
However, the King’s hands have been a topic of discussion since the day of his birth, as his late mother the Queen observed in a letter to her former music teacher.
Find out what she wrote below.
King Charles sausage fingers
William invokes late Queen’s love in touching tribute to ‘Pa’ King Charles
The late Queen Elizabeth would be “very proud” of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle, and Britons held thousands of street parties in the king’s honour.
Amid pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Charles and Camilla were “deeply touched by the events of yesterday” and “profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion and to the very many who turned out to show their support.”
Charles and Camilla and other senior royals joined an audience of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests for the “Coronation Concert” at Windsor, the king’s palace to the west of London.
“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us, and she’d be a very proud mother,” Charles’ heir, William, said at a speech at the evening concert, to huge cheers.
William paid tribute to his father’s service and others who serve, including teachers and hospital workers, many of whom have been striking in recent months.
“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” he said.
Police reveal they 64 arrests on coronation day after criticism
The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested 64 people during the King’s coronation day, with four suspects charged with offences including a religiously aggravated public order offence and possession of class A drugs.
The force updated the figure from its previous total of 52.
The wave of arrests led to criticism, with Sue Sim, a former chief constable of Northumbria Police, warning against a “totalitarian police state”, though ministers have defended the police response.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he had demanded “clarity” from the force’s leaders on the arrests.
Republican campaigner Graham Smith, who was released on Saturday night after nearly 16 hours in police custody, said officers should “hang their heads in shame”.
