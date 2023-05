Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mix of royals, world leaders and celebrities have flocked to Westminster Abbey today for the coronation of King Charles III.

Some have served up chic, well-thought-out looks that clearly took a lot of planning and even the involvement of a stylist. Others, however, could have benefitted from the latter.

Ranked from best to worst, here are the most eye-catching looks of the day.

Katy Perry

“I Kissed A Girl” singer Katy Perry arrived at Westminster Abbey in a bubblegum pink tailored dress, complete with a corset-style waistcoat. She also wore a large matching fascinator and pearl Vivienne Westwood choker with a golden orb, paying tribute to the late designer who died last year.

Perry will be performing at the official coronation concert on Sunday (7 May) and has been invited to stay the night at Windsor Castle following the service.

The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer will be performing at tomorrow’s coronation concert (PA Wire)

Jill Biden

President Joe Biden has dispatched his wife to represent the United States at the coronation, and Jill arrived in a sleek lilac midi skirt and matching jacket, with a bow in her hair. The look was completed with a pair of nude stilettos and a coordinated clutch bag.

Jill Biden is attending the coronation on behalf of her husband (PA Images)

Emma Thompson

The Saving Mr Banks actor Emma Thompson also stunned in a red floral floor-length overcoat with a black midi dress. She posed for the camera holding up a peace sign and joking with fellow guests.

Emma Thompson stunned in a long red overcoat (PA Wire)

Jay Blades

Wearing his signature tweed flat cap, the Repair Shop host looked suave in a black tuxedo.

Jay Blades is best known for hosting the BBC programme about restoring family heirlooms (Getty Images)

Akshata Murty

The wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, is wearing a baby blue jacquard dress with puff sleeves. There was a missed opportunity to elevate the look with accessories, though, and the choice of a black headpiece and stilettos dulled down the outfit.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt, Conservative MP for Portsmouth North dazzled in a leaf-printed deep teal dress and cape. She wore a matching hat. The outfit, however, lacked chicness from the waist down – the ballet flats with diamante bows ruined the outfit. The look would have been elevated with a pair of teal stilettos instead.

Mordaunt dazzled in a leaf-printed deep teal dress and cape (Getty Images)

Thérèse Coffey

The secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs turned up with the right sentiment, dressed in red, white and blue. But the printed dress paired with the clashing union jack scarf was a shocking move, making her look more like one of the enthusiastic revellers outside Westminster Abbey.

Thérèse Coffey wore a union jack scarf paired with a printed day dress (Getty Images)

Joanna Lumley

We had high hopes for the Ab Fab star. But the Peter Pan collar and monochromatic navy blue and white dress made her look more like a sailor than a guest at the service.

Lumley went for a navy blue and white outfit (REUTERS)

