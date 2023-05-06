Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton has wowed in a crystal lead embroidery headpiece as she attends the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III.

It contradicts earlier reports that suggested that she would opt for a “flower crown” instead of a tiara.

The Princess of Wales instead stunned wearing a three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece by milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

The headpiece was made from a silver bullion, crystal and finished with silver thread work.

She also wore regal robes at the coronation, including a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini-me version, with her similar crystal headpiece by the same milliner.

Eight-year-old Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.y

Kate‘s dress featured silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems signifying the four nations also appearing on Charlotte’s dress in ivory satin stitch embroidery.

(via REUTERS)

The princess’ earrings were a touching tribute to William’s late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

The glittering three strand necklace - a favourite of the late monarch’s - was made using 105 loose collet-set diamonds.

(PA/Getty)

The princess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen in 2019, so is entitled to wear the Grand Cross Mantles of the Royal Victorian Order.

With additional reporting from PA.