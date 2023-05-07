✕ Close The key moments from King Charles’s coronation ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Metropolitan Police have been criticised after officers made 52 arrests on Saturday as Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century.

King Charles III swore an oath of duty to serve, seven months after the death of his mother. His wife Camilla was crowned Queen in an event that could barely have been imagined a decade ago.

Across the UK, cheers, bells and gun salutes marked the historic moment, as a modernised version of the traditional ceremony took place.

The King and Queen set the seal on their coronation day by twice appearing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony in lavish robes.

Prince Harry began making his way back to the US just minutes after the ceremony, and did not join his family at the palace, it was reported.

Rain fell persistently, just as in 1953 when the Queen was crowned, which meant the armed forces flypast was scaled down.

Campaign groups described detentions during republican protests as “incredibly alarming”.

Protesters from the anti-monarchy group, including its chief executive Graham Smith, were apprehended, as well as demonstrators from Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising.

Police said they understood public concern.