Coronation – live: Police arrest 52 people as King and Queen crowned in historic ceremony
Campaign groups brand detentions during republican protests as ‘incredibly alarming’ after Westminster Abbey ceremony
The key moments from King Charles’s coronation ceremony
The Metropolitan Police have been criticised after officers made 52 arrests on Saturday as Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century.
King Charles III swore an oath of duty to serve, seven months after the death of his mother. His wife Camilla was crowned Queen in an event that could barely have been imagined a decade ago.
Across the UK, cheers, bells and gun salutes marked the historic moment, as a modernised version of the traditional ceremony took place.
The King and Queen set the seal on their coronation day by twice appearing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony in lavish robes.
Prince Harry began making his way back to the US just minutes after the ceremony, and did not join his family at the palace, it was reported.
Rain fell persistently, just as in 1953 when the Queen was crowned, which meant the armed forces flypast was scaled down.
Campaign groups described detentions during republican protests as “incredibly alarming”.
Protesters from the anti-monarchy group, including its chief executive Graham Smith, were apprehended, as well as demonstrators from Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising.
Police said they understood public concern.
People across the UK ‘excited’ for the coronation Big Lunch
Thousands of people across the country will celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday to celebrate the crowning of the King, causing a buzz of excitement for organisers.
A palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.
Alongside the thousands of street parties expected to be held at the weekend, people are encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.
Members of the public and organisers from a number of charities have expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the event.
Lucinda Spelman-Ives, from Wilstock, who raised over £1m to fund a community hub, hopes the Big Lunch will “unify and bring everyone together being part of history, making amazing memories, laughing and meeting lots of people who have never met before”.
Royal fans praise Pippa Middleton’s ‘stunning’ coronation look: ‘Stealing the show again’
The Princess of Wales wasn’t the only member of her family to earn praise during the King and Queen’s coronation, as royal fans were also excited to see Kate’s siblings and parents in attendance.
On Saturday 6 May, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton, 39, arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla alongside their brother James Middleton, 36, and their parents Michael and Carole Middleton.
For the occasion, Pippa, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, wore a pale yellow suit dress with a matching fascinator, while her brother James wore a morning suit consisting of a black blazer, grey trousers, and a yellow waistcoat in the same shade as his sister’s dress.
Read more here:
US First Lady Jill Biden says coronation ‘amazing'
First Lady Jill Biden, who attended the lavish ceremony along with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, spoke of her delight:
Behind the scenes of the coronation with William and Kate
Feeling is believing: Inside the abbey
Reporter Danica Kirka was at the actual ceremony:
Stella McCartney to appear at coronation concert
Stella McCartney will deliver a spoken word performance with a conservation theme at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen.
The speech by the fashion designer, who has championed a vegan lifestyle and sustainable design throughout her career, will reflect her and the King’s “shared passion for environmental sustainability”, the BBC has said.
McCartney, who is the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife photographer Linda, was made a CBE earlier this year for her services to fashion and sustainability.
Her performance will be part of a broader nature-themed section of the concert, which is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday.
Classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench and London-based singer-songwriter Zak Abel will also be part of the segment as they perform a rendition of a 1980s hit alongside a house orchestra, band and choir.
A visual display will accompany the performance, with images spanning across the large screen at the top of the stage as well as being projected onto the facade of the castle.
The performance will also be interspersed with footage of drone displays taking place above the Eden Project in Cornwall, an eco visitor attraction, and the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.
The section is due to end with a ‘Did You Know?’ video, which will reveal “little-known information” about Charles’ relationship with the natural world, the BBC has said.
The broadcaster added that the stage has also been designed and built almost entirely of rental stock to make it as sustainable as possible, with the majority of the lighting being LED to improve energy saving.
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are also among the star-studded line-up as well as Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.
The concert, produced by BBC Studios Productions, will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on Sunday.
Liverpool fans boo national anthem
Liverpool fans have booed the national anthem on the day of the coronation:
Nothing is weirder than the Coronation Concert line up – Brian May, Kermit the Frog and Atomic Kitten…
As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty.
Brian May on the roof of Buckingham Palace, guitar aloft. Tom Jones and Blue duetting to “You Can Leave Your Hat On”. A guest appearance from Kermit the Frog. A finale that saw Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne and… Atomic Kitten, all together on stage. This was the miscellany of acts that, on 3 June, 2002, were gathered at Queen Elizabeth II’s official London residence for Party at the Palace. The televised extravaganza marked 50 years since her accession to the throne – and provided the blueprint for royal pop concerts going forward.
The formula? Throw in some golden oldies (McCartney doing a Beatles medley and Shirley Bassey blasting out a Bond theme) alongside some solid, family-friendly pop fixtures and the odd wildcard. Since then, these showcases have only become more head-spinningly eclectic. In The Independent’s four-star review of 2022’s Platinum Party at the Palace (where Rod Stewart covered “Sweet Caroline” and Diversity danced their way through the history of British music), Mark Beaumont hailed the event as “one of the most bizarre and unrelenting barrages of random entertainment ever staged”. During King Charles’ coronation weekend, one of the biggest events will be a concert featuring the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, plus the Royal Shakespeare Company and incoming Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, performing excerpts from the Bard.
Read the full story here:
How the world celebrated King Charles’s coronation
The world tuned in to watch the crowning of His Majesty King Charles III during his coronation on 6 May 2023. But how has each nation and culture celebrated the occasion in their own way?
As part of the global celebrations, countries and world leaders from across the Commonwealth and beyond have given their support in shows of symbolism and pageantry. As thousands line the streets of London and across the United Kingdom, we explore from North America to Gibraltar just how the world has greeted the new king.
Watch here:
Anti monarchy protesters start to be released from police custody
Members of the anti-monarchy group who were arrested on Saturday have started to be released from police custody.
Shortly before 11pm on Saturday, Republic released a short statement that the first of its members who were arrested just before the coronation had been released.
The group posted to Twitter: “Update: first member of the team out (nearly 16 hours in). Phone confiscated.”
In a follow-up post, Republic said its chief executive Graham Smith had also just been released, adding that his phone had also been confiscated.
The Met Police have been heavily criticised over the arrests, with some campaign groups likening them to “something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London”.
Mr Smith confirmed his release from police custody, adding that Republic’s other members were still being held.
He posted to Twitter: “I’m now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues.
“Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK.
“I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”
