The star-studded coronation concert has officially begun, and members of the royal family are joining in on the fun.

On Sunday (7 May), an extravagant concert is being held at Windsor Castle in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a day after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.

Legendary singer Lionel Richie took the stage on Sunday evening, where he performed some of his biggest hits in front of the King and the rest of the royal family. He kicked off his set with the hit track, "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)”, as the audience joined in singing along. Richie then got the crowd on their feet to dance to the bluesy track, “All Night Long”.

But it wasn’t just the thousands of concert-goers at Windsor who danced to Lionel Richie’s performance. The royal family were also seen busting out their never-before-seen dance moves, too.

In one video from the concert, Zara and Mike Tindall swayed back and forth as they waved union jack flags in the air. Another clip showed Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh getting into the groove from the stands, while her husband – Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh – “boogied” with Zara and Mike Tindall.

Even Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, joined in on the fun. The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales waved their flags as they sang along to “All Night Long”.

The coronation concert moment received praise from royal fans on social media, as many people shared their reactions to the British royal family’s carefree dancing.

“Watching the royal family attempting to groove at the #CoronationConcert has been my weekend highlight so far,” tweeted one person.

“They were all loving it! Sophie is just great,” said someone else.

“She has the moves,” another fan agreed.

“Zara and Mike always a vibe,” wrote one person, while someone else tweeted: “They were really getting into it!”

As senior members of the royal family danced to some of their favourite songs, the younger royals were also entertained by none other than the Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The amusing skit, which saw the Muppet characters asking to be shown their seats in the royal box, prompted smiles and laughter from Prince George and his younger sister.

Prince William could also be seen directing his eldest son’s attention to the stage, as the father-son duo were pictured grinning widely. To the disappointment of many, the Waleses were not joined by five-year-old Prince Louis, who likely skipped the concert due to the late nature of the show.

Follow for live updates from the coronation concert.