James Nesbitt caught in coronation concert blunder as cameras ‘awkwardly’ cut away

James Nesbitt found himself at the centre of an “awkward” blunder live on air during the coronation concert.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were among the performers at Sunday (7 May) night’s concert, which came one day after King Charles III was crowned.

You can read The Independent’s review here.

During the concert, Nesbitt, 58, was preparing to do a piece to camera before inviting Paloma Faith on stage to sing her track “Lullaby”.

However, the camera accidentally cut away from the actor as he waited to be given the cue to speak.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, Nesbitt can be seen standing in awkward silence, along witth the audience.

A few moments later, the camera returns to Nesbitt for him to perform a “bespoke piece” written by Daljit Nagra after getting a nod from someone off-screen.

Viewers shared their thoughts about the blunder on Twitter.

“Oh that was awkward! James Nesbitt getting cold feet,” one person wrote.

“The awkward looking at the camera,” another joked.

“James Nesbitt gets away with any awkward delay, because his accent and face work together as a hilarious character,” one tweet read.

The King’s coronation weekend saw a memorable concert at Windsor Castle which featured a message from the Prince of Wales and some surprise guests.

Royal family members took their place in the castle to watch the event, which culminated in a reunited Take That act performing revised versions of classic songs.

A medley of ballet, theatre and arts performances also took place, including new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa reading from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Festivities began at 8pm and lasted until just after 10pm. The concert was staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.

