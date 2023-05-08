Katy Perry shows special note sewed inside her coronation concert dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry has revealed that a special note was embroidered on the inside of her stunning coronation concert dress.

The “Roar” singer performed at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, Take That and other performers in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

Perry, 38, posted several photographs from behind-the-scenes of the show, including one of her posing inside Windsor Castle while wearing her gold lame gown, which was designed by Vivienne Westwood.

A second photograph showed the inside of the bustier of the dress, which was embroidered with the words: “KATY PERRY. CHARLES III. 2023. VW.”

The embroidery included a small crown sewed next the King’s name. “VW” indicated the initials of designer Westwood, who died last December.

Perry also included two clips from the concert in her post. The last photograph in her series was of the American Idol judge embracing her mother, Mary Perry, who accompanied her to the UK for the coronation weekend.

In the caption, she wrote: “My Idol set is a little different today [shocked face emoji].”

Perry’s ballgown with matching opera gloves was hailed as “iconic” by fans, many of whom said it was one of the best outfits of the night.

Others also jokingly compared her dress to gold foil Quality Street wrappers.

The pop star performed her hits “Roar” and “Firework” in front of the newly crowned King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Also present in the royal box were the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and other members of the royal family. Around 20,000 people attended the event, which included an emotional tribute from Prince William to his father.

Other stars who delivered performances included Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, Ncuti Gatwa, and Pierce Brosnan.

George and Charlotte were seen giggling when Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made surprise appearances alongside host Hugh Bonneville.