Katy Perry has earned praise for the “iconic” outfit she wore for her performance at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert.

On Sunday 7 May, a day after the King and Queen were crowned during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the singer took to the stage on the lawn outside Windsor Castle for a performance of “Roar” and other popular hits.

For the occasion, Perry wore a bespoke Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder gold lame ball gown with matching opera-length gloves, which she paired with gold earrings and a sleek updo.

Viewers have since declared the dress one of the best outfits of the night, with one fan writing: “Katy Perry. A vision in understated gold lame. Could probably see her dress from the moon.”

“What a dress Katy Perry!! Go girl!” someone else tweeted, while another person said: “KATY PERRY DID NOT COME TO PLAY what an icon what a dress.”

Although the majority of comments were from viewers praising Perry’s dress, the outfit choice also prompted some to joke about the resemblance to gold foil Quality Street wrappers.

“Dress code: your favourite Quality Street chocolate...Katy Perry: toffee #CoronationConcert,” one person joked, while another said: “I love it but Katy Perry’s dress also reminds me of a Quality Street.”

Someone else wrote: “Shout out to @QualityStreetUK for designing @katyperry dress! Made me want to eat a golden barrell #CoronationConcert.”

