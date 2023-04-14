Prince George to carry a sword at King Charles’s coronation ‘to protect grandfather’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince George will carry a ceremonial sword at King Charles III’s coronation in May as a traditional representation of him acting as a protector of his grandfather.

The nine-year-old is second-in-line to the throne and will hold a small ceremonial sword in his role as the Page of Honour.

His parents, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales are said to be “very excited and delighted” about his role as Page of Honour.

“It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to – and I’m sure George is, too,” a spokesperson told People earlier this month.

Three other pages will join Prince George as Charles’s Pages of Honour at the monarchy’s ascension: Nicholas Barclay, 13, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13 and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

They will all wear red coats, white breeches and stockings for the ceremony.

The Queen Consort will also have four Pages of Honour of her own, with three being her grandsons: 13-year-old twins, Gus and Louis, and their cousin Frederick, the 13-year-old son of Tom Barker Bowles.

Camilla’s great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10 will join them.

Prince George (centre) speaks with his father, William, Prince of Wales (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The pages’ roles are to hold the robes of some leading individuals taking part.

King Charles’s coronation on 6 May will be an hour shorter than Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953 at four hours and 2,000 attendees will witness the Westminster Abbey service.

William and Kate will also have important roles to play in the proceedings. It was revealed by The Sunday Times that William will “pay homage” to his father by kneeling before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

Prince Harry will not perform this tradition although he has confirmed his attendance at the coronation. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will remain home with Prince Archie and Princess Lillbet.

Follow the latest royal updates here.