Prince Harry’s reply to his and Meghan’s coronation invite was reportedly delayed because they were “preoccupied” with where they would be seated, a new report claims.

The report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were especially concerned with who would sit in front and behind them in the seating plan at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

A source reportedly told The Daily Mail: “Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is.”

It continued: “There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes for comment.

It comes as Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla – but his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It follows months of speculation over whether the couple would attend the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex has been seeking an apology from his family, according to his round of television interviews in January.

Harry will attend the coronation without his wife Meghan (Getty Images)

But despite insisting he wanted to reconcile with his father and brother, there has been no meaningful reunion with Charles and William since the many personal family revelations made in his memoir, Spare.

Meanwhile, author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amidst their rift with the British royal family.

The Indian-American mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, recently gave insight into the Sussexes’ current state of mind as Harry prepares to attend King Charles III’s coronation next month.

While speaking to The Daily Mail at a red carpet event in London, Chopra said about his work with the royal couple: “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now.”

“I hope they get through it light-hearted,” he said. “I think there’s too much drama around them. People should mind their own business.”

Yesterday (13 April), The Independent reported that King Charles has decided that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will not be invited to the coronation.