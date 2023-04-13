Meghan Markle snubs King’s coronation as Prince Harry to attend

✕ Close Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation while Meghan will stay in California

The Duke of Sussex will be attending the King’s coronation on his own, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the statement said.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news comes after months of speculation as to whether the couple would attend the event, which is taking place on Saturday 6 May.

It is thought that Archie’s fourth birthday, also on 6 May, might have played a factor in the couple’s decision.

