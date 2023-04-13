Royal news – latest: Meghan Markle snubs King’s coronation as Prince Harry to attend
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation ceremony without his wife Meghan
The Duke of Sussex will be attending the King’s coronation on his own, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the statement said.
“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”
The news comes after months of speculation as to whether the couple would attend the event, which is taking place on Saturday 6 May.
It is thought that Archie’s fourth birthday, also on 6 May, might have played a factor in the couple’s decision.
It comes as the relationship between King Charles III and the Duke of York has “never been this bad” as the latter reportedly continues his “resistance” to moving out of the Royal Lodge, it has been said.
Coronation coins with first ever crowned effigy of King Charles III revealed by Royal Mint
A crowned portrait of the King will for the first time feature on a new range of commemorative coins created to celebrate the upcoming coronation.
The collection, which includes a 50p and £5 coin, will be released later this month ahead of the historic 6 May celebration.
Bronwen Weatherby reports.
Coronation coins with first ever crowned effigy of King Charles III revealed
Commemorative collection includes a portrait of King Charles wearing the Tudor Crown
King Charles III coronation: Everything we know about 2023 ceremony
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Below is what we know about the ceremony.
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
King Charles III of the United Kingdom
Prior to confirming his attendance at King Charles III’s coronation, the Duke of Sussex said he was seeking an “apology” from his father and brother before committing to attending the ceremony in May.
Prince Harry previously refused to commit to attending the King’s coronation on 6 May unless King Charles and Prince William are “willing to sit down and talk about” his allegations against the royal family.
In an ITV interview earlier this year, ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, Harry said that “the ball is in their court”, but “the door is always open” for reconciliation.
According to The Times, a source has claimed that Harry is keen to get an apology from Charles and William. However, another source said the royals do not believe that “an apology is owed” after he accused Buckingham Palace of “leaking” and “planting” negative stories about Meghan Markle to distract the media and public from less favourable coverage about other members of the royal family.
Invitations for King Charles III’s coronation to be sent out soon
King Charles III’s coronation will also be significant for his wife Camilla, who will be crowned “Queen Camilla” alongside him at Westminster Abbey.
The invitation to the coronation invites guests to attend “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”
Prince Harry, who has confirmed he will be attending the coronation without Meghan Markle, has previously made many comments about his relationship with Camilla following the release of his memoir, Spare.
The Duke of Sussex previously described her as “the villain” and alleged in his book that Camilla had “recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”. He also claimed that she had launched a “campaign” to marry his father, King Charles.
In an interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry said that he and his stepmother haven’t spoken “for a long time,” but that he “loves” every member of his family despite their differences.
Chelsea Ritschel has more:
Prince Harry clarifies relationship with Camilla amid claims she was ‘the villain’
The Duke of Sussex says he doesn’t see the Queen Consort as an ‘evil stepmother’
Although Prince Harry will attend the coronation, it remains to be seen what role, if any, he will play in the ceremony, as he is no longer a working royal.
According to reports, the duke is not expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the rest of his family members on the day of the coronation.
The occasion will also mark the first time that Harry has seen his family since the release of his best-selling memoir Spare, which included a number of details about his strained relationship with members of his family.
5 of the most revealing takeaways from Harry’s memoir Spare
In between the louder moments of ‘Spare’ are poignant recollections about the Duke of Sussex’s struggles with his identity, mental health, and the deteriorating relationship with his older brother William
Following the confirmation that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation without Meghan or their children, many have applauded the Duchess of Sussex’s decision.
“Meghan made the right decision and I respect it,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Good for Meghan, it’s Archie’s birthday afterall.”
As of now, it is not clear how the Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the fourth birthday of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie in California. However, the couple typically mark the occasion with a new photo of their firstborn.
For Archie’s second birthday in 2021, the couple shared a photo of their son holding birthday balloons on their Archewell Foundation website, where they also asked fans to donate to Covid vaccine equity. “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday,” the duke and duchess wrote at the time.
Prince Harry’s decision to attend his father’s coronation comes after he refused to say whether he would make the trip during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby in January, at which point the Duke of Sussex said “the ball is in their court”.
“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open,” Harry said during the interview about his memoir Spare. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”
Meghan Markle to stay in California with children as Prince Harry attends Charles’s coronation
Meghan Markle will stay in California with her children as Prince Harry attends King Charles’s coronation on 6 May, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Following the announcement from the Palace, royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on 6 May) played a factor in the couple’s decision.”
He added: “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”
Harry laid bare his grievances with the royal family in his controversial autobiography Spare, released in January, along with his and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry to attend King Charles’s coronation without Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex to remain in California with couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle snubs King’s coronation as Prince Harry to attend
The Duke of Sussex will attend the King’s Coronation but the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Buckingham Palace has announced.
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the statement said.
“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”
The news comes after months of speculation as to whether the couple would attend the event, which is taking place on Saturday 6 May.
Following the announcement from the Palace, royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on 6 May) played a factor in the couple’s decision.
He added: “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”
Prince Harry to attend coronation without Meghan, Buckingham Palace announces
Duchess of Sussex to remain in California with couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet