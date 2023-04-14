✕ Close Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation while Meghan will stay in California

Author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amid their rift with the royal family.

The mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, has said: “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now.”

Chopra added that there’s “too much drama” surrounding the couple.

Meanwhile, King Charles is not inviting Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.

The Duchess of York, who still lives with Andrew at Royal Lodge and is very close to him even though they divorced in 1996, will have to watch the 6 May ceremony on TV.

The news follows Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Wednesday (12 April), confirming that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation, but Meghan will stay at home in California with their two children. King Charles is reportedly “disappointed” that his daughter-in-law and grandchildren will miss the event.