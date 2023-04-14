Royal news latest: Meghan and Harry struggling with ‘too much drama’ ahead of coronation
King Charles is reportedly ‘disappointed’ that Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet will miss his coronation
Author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amid their rift with the royal family.
The mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, has said: “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now.”
Chopra added that there’s “too much drama” surrounding the couple.
Meanwhile, King Charles is not inviting Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.
The Duchess of York, who still lives with Andrew at Royal Lodge and is very close to him even though they divorced in 1996, will have to watch the 6 May ceremony on TV.
The news follows Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Wednesday (12 April), confirming that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation, but Meghan will stay at home in California with their two children. King Charles is reportedly “disappointed” that his daughter-in-law and grandchildren will miss the event.
King decides Fergie will not be invited to the coronation
King Charles is not inviting his former sister-in-law the Duchess of York to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.
Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with Prince Andrew and is very close to him even though they divorced in 1996, will have to watch the May 6 celebrations at Westminster Abbey on TV.
The news follows Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Wednesday (12 April) that Prince Harry will attend the King’s coronation on his own, while his wife, Meghan, will stay at home in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The King and Queen Consort’s decision means that Fergie will not be seated next to her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the throne.
Camilla is the ‘Yin to King Charles’s Yang’, says insider
Ahead of the new monarch’s coronation on 6 May, the royal family have been preparing for the grand ceremony. Earlier this week, Prince Harry was confirmed to be attending without his wife, Meghan, and their two children.
“[Camilla] is the yin to his yang,” an insider told People. “She is the type to say, ‘It’ll all be fine, let’s crack on and get on with things.’”
Deepak Chopra says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘struggling’ amid royal family rift
Author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amidst their rift with the British royal family.
The Indian-American mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, recently gave insight into the Sussexes’ current state of mind as Harry prepares to attend King Charles III’s coronation next month.
While speaking to The Daily Mail at a red carpet event in London, Chopra said about his work with the royal couple: “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now.”
Denise Welch calls Camilla ‘Charles’s side piece’ as she says she’s ‘not a fan’
Loose Women panellist Denise Welch has called Queen Camilla “Charles’s side piece” as she admits she lacks “enthusiasm” for the forthcoming coronation.
Welch, 64, admitted that “the monarchy isn’t the same” since the late Queen Elizabeth II died in September.
“I feel like [for] a lot of people, the monarchy isn’t the same since the Queen died,” Welch said.
She added that she was not a “fan” of Queen Camilla, Charles’s second wife.
Welch continued: “I’m not particularly a Camilla fan, the fact is I just think she was there from the beginning of his marriage to Diana and I think it’s disrespectful to Prince Harry and… and I can’t get over that she was the side piece.”
Queen Elizabeth II was ‘surprised’ when Meghan Markle ‘dismissed’ her advice, new book claims
Queen Elizabeth II was “surprised” when Meghan Markle “dismissed” her advice for adjusting to royal life, according to the author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson made the claim in his new book titled: Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, set to be published on 13 April.
King Charles ‘tired and infuriated’ as Prince Andrew ‘refuses to leave Royal Lodge’, report says
King Charles III is said to be “tired and infuriated” by his brother, the Duke of York’s resistance to moving out of the Royal Lodge.
It was previously reported that the monarch offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, after asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate it.
But the disgraced duke, who has not been a working royal since 2020, is understood to be resisting any attempts to move him out of his current residence and into the smaller royal property.
6 of the biggest claims about the royal family in new King Charles biography
A new biography about King Charles III, authored by royal biographer Robert Jobson, is set to be released on Thursday 13 April.
The book, titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, charts the new monarch’s trajectory from his birth to his ascension to the throne, which took place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.
According to his publisher, Jobson set out to reveal “the real man behind the crown” and examine Charles’s “passions, purpose and motivations” as the UK gears up for the coronation on 6 May.
King Charles ‘disappointed’ that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will be absent from coronation
King Charles III is reportedly “very disappointed” that his daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex nor his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will attend his and Queen Camilla’s coronation next month.
Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday (12 April) that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation, but Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their two children.
It comes after much speculation over whether the couple would fly to the UK to attend the crowning of King Charles on 6 May, amid tensions between them and the rest of the royal family.
Prince Andrew’s ‘insane’ list of travelling demands revealed by ex-diplomat
The Duke of York had an “insane” list of demands while travelling abroad, including a 6ft ironing board and room-temperature water only, according to an ex-diplomat.
Former UK diplomat Simon Wilson is set to describe Prince Andrew’s wishes in the forthcoming ITV documentary The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor, which will be released on 20 April.
Wilson recalled receiving the list when he was working as the deputy head of a British mission to Bahrain in 2002. Andrew was the Special Representative for International Trade and Investment for the trip.
Ab Fab star Joanna Lumley to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation
Joanna Lumley will be among the 2,000 guests attending the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
Sky News announced on Thursday (13 April) that the Absolutely Fabulous star will be joining correspondents Alastair Bruce, Kay Burley and Anna Botting as a special guest in the news coverage on the day, fresh from attending the coronation service.
The statement reads: “The actress will join the Sky News line-up on Saturday fresh from attending the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey as a guest of the King and Queen Consort.”
