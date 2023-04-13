Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III is reportedly “very disappointed” that his daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex nor his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will attend his and Queen Camilla’s coronation next month.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday (12 April) that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation, but Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their two children.

It comes after much speculation over whether the couple would fly to the UK to attend the crowning of King Charles on 6 May, amid tensions between them and the rest of the royal family.

It was also thought that Meghan is missing the ceremony in order to stay at home and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which also falls on 6 May.

The palace’s statement said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

A source has told The Sun that the King is “happy” that Prince Harry will travel to the UK to be at the coronation.

The source said: “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’, will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.

“It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

In early March, a representative for the Sussexes indicated that they had received official correspondence about the coronation via email, but did not disclose their decision until yesterday.

It was said that Harry had been seeking an “apology” from the King and the Prince of Wales before he made any commitment to the ceremony. Ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare, Harry said in an interview that the “door is always open” for reconciliation.

Meghan’s absence from the coronation has been branded a “snub” by some critics, but royal author Omid Scobie said that Archie’s fourth birthday was a “factor in the couple’s decision”.

Scobie, who co-authored the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan, tweeted in response to the palace statement: “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation at Westminster Abbey.”

It is not known if Harry will spend a night in the UK, but if he does, it is unclear where he will stay after the King requested he and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage.

The couple are understood to be in the midst of packing up their belongings to be shipped to their home in Montecito, California.