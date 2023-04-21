Scarlett Johansson makes rare comment about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scarlett Johansson has made a rare comment about her ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, who she was married to for two years.

The 38-year-old opened up about her past relationships during Tuesday’s episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Podcast. The entrepreneur asked Johansson: “You’ve been married two times?” In response, the actor corrected her, saying: “Three times.”

“Oh that’s right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!” Paltrow replied. “Goals!”

Johansson laughed at the Goop founder’s comment, before reflecting on how she was married Reynolds in 2008.

“We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever,” she said.

Paltrow then praised the Deadpool star, as she added: “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.” The Black Widow star then laughed in agreement and said: “He’s a good guy.”

Reynolds and Johansson first tied the knot in September 2008 at a private ceremony. In December 2010, they announced their split in a joint statement.

“After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage,” they pair said at the time, via People. “We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Following his divorce, Reynolds got remarried to Blake Lively in 2012. The beloved Hollywood couple went on to have three daughters, James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three. Earlier this year, they welcomed their fourth child, whose name they haven’t revealed.

Meanwhile, Johansson got married to Romain Dauriac in 2014, before they split up in 2017. The former couple share an eight-year-old daughter, Rose. In 2020, she got remarried Colin Jost, and they announced the birth of their son, Cosmo, in 2021.

During her conversation with Paltrow, Johansson was asked what she learned from her previous marriages. In response, she recalled what her feelings about dating were, in general, when she first started seeing Jost.

“I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work,” she said. “And when we first started seeing each other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life. Because I wasn’t comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.”

However, she said she later realised that there were certain personality traits that she and her partner both needed to have.

“Obviously, it’s hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time,” the Marriage Story star said. “But I never realised, ‘Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.’”

She emphasised why it was so important for her to marry someone who’s compassionate, adding: “Understanding what those fundamental things are, that you need in a partner is a must, I think, for longevity, anyway… I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me.”

Johansson acknowledged that when she examined what she needed in a relationship, it helped make her marriage to the Saturday Night Live star work.

“I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those things were and be okay with it, you know?” she added. “I think it was a life lesson.”