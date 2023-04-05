Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation, with the monarch’s nine-year-old grandson Prince George expected to take on one of the official roles.

On Tuesday 4 April, Buckingham Palace announced that George, who is second-in-line to the throne and the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would join three other pages for the King.

As the procession of the King and Queen makes its way through the Nave of Westminster Abbey on 6 May, the pages will hold the robes of some of the leading individuals taking part.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said the couple was “very excited and delighted” about George’s upcoming role. “His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page,” the spokesperson told People. “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to - and I’m sure George is, too.”

In addition to his grandson George, the King’s pages will be Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

The Queen’s Pages of Honour will be her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis, the 13-year-old sons of Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Frederick, the son of her son Tom Parker Bowles. The role will also be taken on by Camilla’s great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace also unveiled the official coronation invites, which are expected to be sent out to an estimated 2,000 guests, and a new portrait of the King and Queen.

The photo, which was taken in March, shows the couple posing in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, with the Queen Consort wearing a royal blue Fiona Clare dress.

Additional reporting by PA.