King Charles coronation – latest: Camilla’s new title confirmed on invites as George’s role revealed
Monarch is set to be crowned along with Queen Camilla on 6 May
The official invites for the coronation have been unveiled, with King Charles’s wife identified for the first time by the title Queen Camilla.
On 4 April, Buckingham Palace shared the first look at the ornate invites, which are printed on recycled paper and feature a floral border, and invite attendees to join the “coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.
The use of the royal title marked the first time that the Palace has not used the title “Queen Consort” to refer to Camilla.
“It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a palace source said of the update.
Meanwhile, Prince George has been given an official role at King Charles’s coronation – one of the four Pages of Honour supporting Charles and Camilla on the day.
On Tuesday 4 April, Buckingham Palace announced that George, who is second-in-line to the throne and the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would join three other pages for the King.
Sarah Ferguson ‘doesn’t know’ how King Charles is coping ahead of coronation
Sarah Ferguson has expressed concern over how King Charles III is coping with his new role as monarch.
In an interview with The Independent, published on Wednesday 5 April, the Duchess of York, 63, shared her thoughts on King Charles’s reign.
“I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t,” she said, addressing Charles’s workload ahead of the coronation on 6 May.
“We used to go skiing together,” she said. “And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with.”
Her comments come after King Charles reportedly asked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate their property at Frogmore Cottage and offered it to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, instead.
Sarah Ferguson ‘doesn’t know’ how King Charles is coping ahead of coronation
Exclusive: Duchess of York’s remarks come amid reports of ‘fraught’ relations between King Charles and Prince Harry
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden confirmed he will not be in attendance at the coronation, but that First Lady Jill Biden will be, and that she is looking “forward to attending on behalf of the United States”.
The president shared the update during a call with King Charles, during which Biden “also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” according to The White House.
In addition to the ornate invites for the ceremony next month, Buckingham Palace also released a new portrait of the King and Queen.
The photo, which shows the royal couple posing in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, was taken in March by Hugo Burnand.
Buckingham Palace has released the official invites for the upcoming coronation, which refer to Camilla as “Queen Camilla” for the first time.
A source for the Palace said that the switch to the title from “Queen Consort” makes sense given the time that has passed since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?
It is understood that the King will opt for a more modern choice of clothing for the ceremony on 6 May.
Therefore, it is expected that Camilla’s coronation dress will also be more modern compared to previous versions, which tend to include ornate designs and lavish materials.
The last time Britain saw a coronation dress was during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning ceremony in 1953.
She wore a silk satin gown with short sleeves and a full skirt, featuring elaborate embroidery and alternating lines of gold bugle beads, diamantes and pearls. It was designed by Norman Hartness, who merged two of eight designs he presented to the Queen to create her gown.
Here’s everything we know about what Camilla will wear to the coronation below:
What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?
The monarch and the Queen Consort will be crowned this spring
The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation
King Charles will sit upon the 700-year-old Coronation Chair as he is crowned King at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The throne has been at the centre of English coronations since it was made by order of King Edward I between 1300 and 1301.
Westminster Abbey, where it is located, describes the chair as “one of the most precious and famous pieces of furniture in the world”.
With centuries of history behind it, the Coronation Chair is a fragile piece of furniture and is currently undergoing conservation work to ensure it will be in top condition when the ceremony arrives in spring.
The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May
Who will be attending King Charles’s coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by hundreds of guests at Westminster Abbey, including senior members of the royal family, politicians and celebrities on 6 May.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
While the venue can seat up to 2,200 guests, it is unknown how many invites Buckingham Palace has sent out, and many attendees won’t be confirmed until the actual day of the event.
There has been controversy in the build-up to the coronation weekend as speculation mounts over whether the Duke and Duchess will be in attendance. In February, a representative for the couple confirmed that they had received email correspondence on behalf of the king, but it’s still uncertain whether they have accepted the invitation.
All of the celebrities and royals attending King Charles’ coronation
All of the senior royal family members, politicians and celebrities attending Westminster Abbey on 6 May
What will King Charles III wear to the coronation?
King Charles III has been advised to wear an outfit for his coronation that goes against previous royal tradition, according to reports.
In previous ceremonies, the King or Queen has traditionally worn silk stockings and breeches. However, recent reports have claimed that King Charles will opt to wear his military uniform instead.
As reported by The Sun, a source said: “Senior aides think breeches look too dated.” When contacted by The Independent, Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Elsewhere, the coronation will reportedly be a more scaled-down affair compared with previous ceremonies, in an apparent effort to be more “representative of a monarchy in a modern world”.
King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with coronation outfit choice
The King is said to have been advised to make a more modern choice for his coronation in May