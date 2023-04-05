✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

The official invites for the coronation have been unveiled, with King Charles’s wife identified for the first time by the title Queen Camilla.

On 4 April, Buckingham Palace shared the first look at the ornate invites, which are printed on recycled paper and feature a floral border, and invite attendees to join the “coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.

The use of the royal title marked the first time that the Palace has not used the title “Queen Consort” to refer to Camilla.

“It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a palace source said of the update.

Meanwhile, Prince George has been given an official role at King Charles’s coronation – one of the four Pages of Honour supporting Charles and Camilla on the day.

On Tuesday 4 April, Buckingham Palace announced that George, who is second-in-line to the throne and the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would join three other pages for the King.