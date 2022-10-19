Jump to content

Taylor Swift credits Joe Alwyn as a co-writer on new ‘Midnights’ song

He has previously appeared on writing credits for songs from Folklore and Evermore, but under the pseudonym of William Bowery

Megan Graye
Wednesday 19 October 2022 12:07
Comments
Taylor Swift museum opens

Taylor Swift’s partner Joe Alwyn has been listed as a co-writer on a new track from her forthcoming album Midnights.

“Sweet Nothing” will be released on Friday 21 October along with the highly anticipated album.

Alwyn, an actor who recently starred in BBC drama Conversations with Friends, has been dating Swift for over five years.

He has previously appeared on writing credits for songs from Folklore and Evermore, but under the pseudonym of William Bowery.

On the new track, only Swift and Bowery appear as writers, unlike the majority of the album tracks that include several songwriter co-credits.

Across the album, Swift’s long term friend Zoe Kravitz is listed as a writer, as well as Lana Del Rey, who features on “Snow on the Beach”.

However Swift appears alone on credits of  “Vigilante S***” which she apparently wrote by herself.

Earlier this week, the singer confirmed a forthcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show and also announced the first video release from her new album, Midnights, due for release this Friday (21 October).

In a video posted to Instagram, fans get a glimpse of Swift’s diary, detailing a timeline of events pre and post album release.

 On Tuesday (18 October), fans crashed Swift’s website as the singer teased forthcoming UK tour dates ahead of the release of her new album Midnights.

The crash happened following an announcement that those who pre-order the album in any form from Swift’s website before 5am on Friday will be sent a pre-sale code giving them access to “forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates”.

Midnights is due out on Friday 21 October.

