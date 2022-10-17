Taylor Swift’s website crashes as future UK tour dates teased with Midnights pre-sale

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans crashed her website as the singer teased forthcoming UK tour dates ahead of the release of her new album Midnights.

The musician first announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, calling it “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. It will be released on Friday (21 October).

While the track titles were originally anonymised, they have since been revealed and include a collaboration with Lana Del Rey titled “Snow on the Beach”.

Fans who pre-order the album in any form from Swift’s website before 5am on Friday will be sent a pre-sale code giving them access to “forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates”. You can pre-order the album here.

Anyone who has already pre-ordered the album from the website will be sent an access tour.

Soon after the announcement was made, the website crashed.

Swift’s website crashed due to demand from fans (Taylor Swift)

“All Taylor Swift has done is release a precode for her tickets and the website has already crashed and I feel like I’m going to be sick from the stress,” one fan wrote.

“Crazy…the Taylor Swift UK website just crashed !” another commented.

One tweet read: “Just tried to sign up for a taylor swift tour presale code and the website crashed.”

Swift last toured the UK in 2018 (Getty Images)

Swift’s last UK shows came as part of the Reputation stadium tour in 2018. Since then, she has released three albums – Lover, Folklore, Evermore – with Midnights arriving later this week.

In a video posted to Instagram, Swift revealed that she would appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday 28 October.

Midnights is released on Friday 21 October.