Saturday Night Live took aim at the Texas mother who went viral for warning parents against letting their children see Hocus Pocus 2.

During a recent interview with KWTX, Jamie Gooch said that the Disney + film could “unleash hell” in one’s home.

Comedians Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner spoofed the concerned mother on Saturday (15 October), playing characters Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy.

“Imagine that,” Fineman said in a mock-Texan accent, “your home with hell in it!”

The two comedians went on to joke that Halloween in general was “satanic”, as were the sweets children eat. Discussing Sour Patch Kids – a popular US brand of confectionary – Gardner said: “I mean think about it, we’re feeding kids, kids. Making a bunch of Armie Hammers.”

Hammer was accused of having a cannibal fetish in unverified text messages allegedly sent by the actor that were shared on social media last year.

In the real-life interview with KWTX, Gooch said: “A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home. The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Similar to the plot of the beloved 1993 original, Hocus Pocus 2 is centred on a group of women trying to stop three witches from kidnapping and harming the children of Salem, Massachusetts, after accidentally being brought back to life.

“Do not watch this film,” Gooch continued in the interview. “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Elsewhere in the episode, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, rapper Jack Harlow was announced as the next host and musical guest for 29 October’s episode.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams on Peacock at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays.