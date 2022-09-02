Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich has claimed that she was left traumatised following a sexual incident with the actor, in a new documentary.

Last year, the Call Me by Your Name star stepped down from his role in the forthcoming film Shotgun Wedding, after being embroiled in a social-media scandal in which an anonymous account leaked illicit messages that Hammer allegedly sent to different women.

The messages, which were not verified, include graphic accounts of sexual acts and references to fetishes such as cannibalism.

Hammer and his family are now the subject of House of Hammer, a three-part documentary on Discovery+.

In the opening episode, titled “Love Bomb”, Dallas-based business owner Vucekovich discusses her relationship with the actor, who she has previously described as being “scary”.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Vucekovich recalls one incident which allegedly occurred on a holiday the pair took near Palm Springs. She notes that, during the trip, the pair watched the BDSM-themed film Secretary together.

However, Vucekovich says things took a turn after a sexual incident allegedly left her traumatised.

“It was something that has never been done to me,” she says of the alleged incident, which she has previously described as a sex act. “It’s very degrading and very belittling. I don’t like to put it out there.”

Another time, Hammer allegedly used Shibari bondage rope on her, with the business owner saying that she “said everything but no”.

Hammer in 2019 (Getty Images)

“He puts on this creepy playlist and just, like, the ropes were around [my] neck, wrists, ankles and behind [my] back,” she said. “I had bruises. I hated it. I understand that if this is your fantasy, if this is your thing, more power to you. I didn’t like it.”

In another story, Vucekovich recalled a time when Hammer allegedly visited her home while she was away, taking photos outside and saying he was “trying to find your scent”.

She also said she received a note from the actor reading: “I’m going to bite the f*** out of you.”

“As crazy as that sounds, I took it metaphorically, not literally. I chose to look at it more flattering than concerning,” Vucekovich said.

Courtney Vucekovich in ‘House of Hammer’ (Discovery+)

The Independent has contacted Hammer’s lawyers for comment.

At the time of the initial allegations, his lawyer told Vanity Fair: “All interactions between Mr Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory.

“The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr Hammer, but that does not make them true.”

House of Hammer is on Discovery+ now.