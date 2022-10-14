Bill Murray ‘absolutely hated’ Adam Sandler on SNL, claims Rob Schneider

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bill Murray “absolutely hated” some of the cast of Saturday Night Live, according to Rob Schneider.

Schneider appeared as a guest on Thursday’s episode (13 October) of SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show.

The Grown-Up’s star claimed that Murray particularly hated Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley.

The subject of their alleged feud arose after the hosts discussed rumours about Robert Shaw’s reportedly difficult behaviour on the set of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws.

“That’s the same thing with Bill Murray,” Shcneider suggested. “I won’t say who the filmmaker was, but ‘Bill Murray is gonna come, he’s gonna change the…dialogue. He’s gonna change things, and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get. Which Bill Murray you’re gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray?’”

The actor continued: “He’s super nice to fans. He wasn’t very nice to us.

“He wasn’t very – he hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething.”

Murray was part of SNL’s principal cast for four years, from 1976 to 1980.

After leaving the cast in 1980, Murray returned to host the show five times and made a cameo on the show in November. Schneider’s run on the programme, from 1990 to 1994, coincided with two of Murray’s appearances.

Schneider went on to share a theory on why he believes Murray did not like Sandler or Farley.

Adam Sandler on SNL in 1994 (NBC)

“He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” Schneider claimed. “I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control.

“That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 per cent.”

Both Jim Belushi and Farley died of a drug overdose at age 33. Belushi died in 1982; Farley died in 1997.

Saturday Night Live, 1977. Left To Right: (Standing) John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman; (Seated) Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris. (Granger/Shutterstock)

Schneider claimed that Murray “really hated Sandler, too” because “he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like … as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up”.

Schneider clarified that Murray was his “hero” and so he took some consolation in the fact that the What About Bob? star appeared to hate him less than the other cast members.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Murray’s for comment.

Schneider’s allegations follow after Geena Davis reflected on a “bad” encounter with Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change.

Recalling the alleged encounter, Davis said: “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.”

Almost six months after Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on the set of Being Mortal led to the production being shut down, details of the incident have emerged.

In a new report from Puck writer Eriq Gardner, multiple sources describe Murray allegedly straddling and kissing a “much younger” female production staffer who “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and was “horrified”.