Geena Davis calls out Bill Murray for ‘way he behaved’ during ‘bad’ encounter early in her career
‘I should have walked away,’ the ‘Thelma & Louise’ star said
Geena Davis has reflected on a “bad” encounter with Bill Murray early on in her career.
The Thelma & Louise actor worked with Murray on 1990 film Quick Change.
During their first meeting, the actor, who was 39 at the time, is said to have insisted on using a massage device on Davis despite her repeatedly protesting against it.
Recalling the alleged encounter, Davis, 66, told The Times: “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.
“I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…”
When the journalist pointed out that Davis was “blaming herself” for Murray’s alleged behaviour, Davis replied: “Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”
The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.
Earier this year, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, was reportedly suspended due to an alleged complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against Murray, 72.
In 2021, Lucy Liu opened up about an alleged dispute she had with Murray while filming the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels.
Speaking on the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast, the actor said that while she wouldn’t “get into the specifics”, there was a moment where she was forced to stand up to Murray while on set.
Davis, who founded the nonprofit organisation Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, has written a memoir titled Dying of Politeness, which will be published on 11 October.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies