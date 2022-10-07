Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mila Kunis has addressed a rumour that’s been swirling for some time about how she landed her role on That ‘70s Show.

The now-39-year-old actor first landed the part of spoiled teenager Jackie Burkhart on the eight-season sitcom when she was 14.

However, as the directors were only seeking older teen actors for the character, word had it Kunis falsely told them she was 18 in order to land the job.

Now, in a confession filmed with Vanity Fair, the star has spoken her truth.

“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said.

“I’d like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did,” she admitted before following up with a quick clarification.

“By the time I went to what was then a producer’s network call, you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher,’” she explained.

Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’ (Getty Images / Fox)

“They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh PS, I’m 14,’” she added. “But at that point, if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point, so what did we care?’”

Kunis’ Jackie was the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Michael Kelso, portrayed by her now-real-life husband Ashton Kutcher.

Both of them will reprise their roles in the forthcoming spinoff, That ‘90s Show.

In an earlier interview about the filming experience, Kunis revealed that “it was really weird” acting again alongside Kutcher, later teasing that Jackie ends up with the wrong guy in the new show.

Kutcher and Kunis initially met as castmates on the late 1990s comedy.

They didn’t begin dating until years later in 2012, and eventually got married in 2015. They share two children: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five.

A release date for That ’90s Show has not yet been announced.