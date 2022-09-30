Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mila Kunis confirms Ashton Kutcher first confessed he loved her while drunk

Actor said he had ‘a little too much tequila’

Kate Ng
Friday 30 September 2022 16:47
Comments
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take part in viral couple's challenge

Mila Kunis has confirmed that Ashton Kutcher was drunk when he first told her he loved her.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star was asked about a TikTok video in which her husband said he had had “a little too much tequila” when he first confessed his feelings.

Kunis, 39, said: “It really happened. Oh, I remember that night.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she continued: “I didn’t have tequila. I was sober and I was like, ‘Oh my god’. It happened, guys.”

The actor added that she knew she loved Kutcher at the same time he first said “I love you” to her.

Recommended

Kutcher, 44, opened up about the drunken moment on his new Peloton running series Our Future Selves this week.

In a clip shared to Peloton’s TikTok account, he shared the story as he ran alongside country singer Kenny Chesney.

The That 70s Show star said: “The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila’.

“I might have had a little too much tequila,” he joked, adding: “I showed up drunk at her house at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy.’

“And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’”

Kutcher confirmed to Kunis the following day that he felt the same as he did while drunk. “I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you’,” he shared.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make red carpet debut at Oscars

(Getty Images)

Kutcher and Kunis met as castmates on the set of That 70s Show in 1998, but didn’t start dating until 2012.

They married in July 2015 and share two children, an eight-year-old daughter named Wyatt Isabelle and a six-year-old son named Dimitri Portwood.

Recommended

The couple stirred controversy last summer when they revealed they only bathe their children when “you can see dirt on them”.

Kunis said she did not shower every day as a child because “I didn’t have hot water growing up”, but added: “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in