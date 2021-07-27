Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher only bathe their children when ‘you can see the dirt on them’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have revealed they only bathe their children when “you can see the dirt on them”.

The couple, who first met as teenagers on the Nineties sitcom That ‘70s Show, have two children: six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri. During a podcast appearance, the pair discussed elements of their parenting style, including their relaxed approach to bathtime.

While appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Kunis and Kutcher talked about their own showering habits, and what they passed onto their children.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis said. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

“Here’s the thing,” Kutcher interjected. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Kutcher also revealed that he personally just uses soap and water on his “armpits and crotch daily”, but “nothing else ever”, before adding: “I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Kunis and Kutcher, who married in 2015, recently revealed that they had come to a mutual decision to sell a ticket to space that Kutcher had planned on using.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we had young children,” he said.