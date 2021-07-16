Ashton Kutcher says he returned ticket to space after discussion with Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher says he once had a ticket to go to space, but returned it after a discussion with Mila Kunis.

The actor broached the topic during a recent video interview with Cheddar News, a financial news network.

He and Kunis have been married since 2015 and have two children together.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we had young children,” he said.

Kutcher told the network he sold his ticket back to Virgin Galactic, even though he “was supposed to be on the next flight”.

“I will not be on the next flight, but at some point, I’m going to space,” he added.

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, briefly travelled to space on 11 July. He and and five crewmates made it 53.5 miles over New Mexico, experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness, before heading back to Earth.

The brief flight means that Branson made it into space ahead of fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, who is scheduled to undertake a similar trip to space on 20 July.