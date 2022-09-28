Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mila Kunis says it was ‘really weird’ filming That ‘90s Show with Ashton Kutcher: ‘It made me super nervous’

Netflix announced in April that it was going forward with a spinoff of ‘That ‘70s Show’

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 28 September 2022 16:41
Comments
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take part in viral couple's challenge

Mila Kunis has said “it was really weird” filming the forthcoming spinoff series of That ‘70s Show with husband Ashton Kutcher.

In April, Netflix announced that it was going forward with That ‘90s Show, a sequel to the hit sitcom that the pair starred in for the entirety of its eight-season run, beginning in 1998.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a recent video interview, Kunis said: “It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous.

“I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career – to shoot with my husband on the set of That ‘70s show,” she admitted. “Because the set is exactly the same.”

The 39-year-old actor added: “To be married but to be at the place where we met – and it looks the same – was trippy.

Recommended

“We walked on set, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is weird.’ It was really weird,” she continued.

“I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and be like ‘Oh my God, that’s what you look like when you act.’”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

(Getty Images)

Kutcher and Kunis initially met as castmates on the late 1990s comedy.

They didn’t begin dating until years later in 2012 and eventually got married in 2015. They share two children: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five.

That ‘90s Show’s release date has not yet been announced.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in