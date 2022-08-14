Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.

“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.

“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad guys” with similar mustaches in Cannonball Run and Smokey and the Bandit. “I was like, ‘Alright, I think this guy has got, like, this air of sophistication.’ “

Speaking about how Kunis responded, he said: “Then my wife had to deal with it and that was all fun.

When asked how she took his new look, Kutcher replied: “We’ve been together for seven years, so when I brought home the mustache she was like, ‘Oh it’s like a different guy!’”

Kutcher and Kunis have been married since 2015 and share two children – daughter Wyatt, seven, son Dimitri, five.

In the interview, the actor also explained how Kunis convinced him not to go to space after he had secured himself a ticket aboard Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flight.

“I was supposed to be on the first flight on Virgin Galactic to space,” he said. “I bought a ticket for it. I had the ticket for it.”

“But then we had kids and [Mila’s] like, ‘Do you want to be on the first flight or the 50th flight?’” he explained. Looking back, Kutcher admitted: “She had sound logic. And yeah, she made me give it up.”