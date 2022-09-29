Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mila Kunis has expressed disapproval of her character Jackie’s relationship status in the new spinoff of That ’70s Show.

In April, Netflix announced that it was going forward with That ’90s Show, a sequel to the hit sitcom that Kunis and real-life husband Ashton Kutcher as Kelso starred in for the entirety of its eight-season run.

Launching in 1998, the series first introduced snobby Jackie as Kelso’s on-again-off-again younger girlfriend. However, during their off periods, she dated Hyde (Danny Masterson) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), eventually ending up with the latter in the series finale.

With the 39-year-old actor set to reprise her role in the forthcoming sequel, Kunis spoke candidly to Access Hollywood, arguing against Jackie’s rekindled relationship with Kelso in That ’90s Show.

“My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn’t have been,” she said.

“You know what, I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’” Kunis added.

“And also, he was married when ’70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, I think.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make red carpet debut at Oscars (Getty Images)

In the penultimate season, Elizabeth’s Brooke gave birth to Kelso’s child, with Kelso following them to Chicago in the final season.

Although, before moving, he gave it one more shot with Jackie until they mutually agreed that although they still loved each other, they both had some growing up to do.

Earlier in the interview, Kunis admitted that “it was really weird” and “trippy” returning to the same set with Kutcher, where they had met as castmates decades before.

“I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s what you look like when you act,’” she joked.

Kunis and Kutcher married in 2015 after three years of dating. The couple share two children: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five.

A release date for That ’90s Show has not yet been announced.