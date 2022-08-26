Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have given fans a glimpse into their relationship by taking part in a viral couple’s quiz.

Kutcher, 44, posted a video of the couple playing the game to social media on Thursday. The viral challenge requires each partner to close their eyes while they secretly answer questions about their relationship, such as who is funnier or who has more clothes.

“Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh,” Kutcher captioned the video posted to his Instagram page.

In the hilarious clip, Kunis is seen covering her eyes with her hand while Kutcher shuts his. When it came to answering which person is the funny one in the relationship, they both pointed to themselves. The two both pointed to Kutcher when asked who is the more patient one, but seemed to disagree on who eats more food.

Perhaps the cutest moment was when the couple revealed that Kutcher said “I love you” first. They also agreed that he’s the better singer, is more patient, drives better, and requires more attention. Meanwhile, the two pointed to Kunis when asked who has more clothes, eats healthier, and is a bigger baby when sick.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s relationship in the comments section of their couple’s challenge video.

“This is so sweet. I love how genuine you guys are,” one person wrote.

“Jackie and Kelso forever,” said another user, referencing their characters from That ‘70s Show.

“Can you guys adopt me,” said someone else.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met while playing on-again, off-again couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the sitcom That ‘70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. Although, the two didn’t start dating until 2012.

Shortly after their engagement in 2014, the couple welcomed their first child – daughter Wyatt – in October that year. They were married in July 2015, and went on to welcome a second baby – son Dimitri – in November 2016.

While Kutcher may have said “I love you” first to Kunis, there were some other firsts in their relationship too, like when Kunis admitted that her future husband was also her very first kiss. The Black Swan star previously revealed to PEOPLE in 2001 that her first kiss ever was scripted between their characters on That ’70s Show. Kunis, who was just 15 years old when the show first aired, also had a huge crush on the star.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!’ ” Kunis said at the time. “Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”